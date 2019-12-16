Up On The Marquee: Something's Coming...WEST SIDE STORY Returns to Broadway!

West Side Story is now in previews on Broadway. The new production is directed by Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove; and for the first time ever in the United States, will feature all-new choreography by the internationally acclaimed Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker. West Side Story will open on February 6th, 2020 at the Broadway Theatre.

Check out photos of the marquee below!

The production stars Isaac Powell and Shereen Pimentel as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria. Also leading the cast will be Yesenia Ayala as Anita, Ben Cook as Riff, and Amar Ramasar as Bernardo. Both Cook and Ayala are set to appear in the Steven Spielberg-directed West Side Story film as well.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee for "West Side Story" at the Broadway Theatre



