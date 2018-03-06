ANDREW LLOYD-WEBBER
Click Here for More Articles on ANDREW LLOYD-WEBBER

Unmasked: Michael Jackson Wanted to Play the Phantom, Andrew Lloyd Webber Says

Mar. 6, 2018  

Unmasked: Michael Jackson Wanted to Play the Phantom, Andrew Lloyd Webber Says

Could Michael Jackson have played the Phantom? In an interview with Rolling Stone, Andrew Lloyd Webber says the late singer once had his eye on the role early in the run of The Phantom of the Opera.

The composer's newly released memoir, Unmasked, features a photo of Jackson backstage at Starlight Express in the 1980s. According to Lloyd Webber, Jackson was a fan of Phantom and expressed interest in getting involved with a filmed version of the show, perhaps attached to the title role: "It would have been incredible, but we weren't ready," Lloyd Webber says in the interview. "Phantom was only in its first year on Broadway."

The Phantom of the Opera has long since become the longest-running show in Broadway history, recently celebrating its 30th year in the Majestic Theatre. In addition to his work on Phantom of the Opera, Lloyd Webber talks about Evita, workshopping his now-iconic shows, and writing music for stage legends in Unmasked. His body of theatre works includes such musicals as Sunset Boulevard, Cats, and the currently running School of Rock.

Read the full Rolling Stone interview on Lloyd Webber's memoir here.

buy tickets

Related Articles


From This Author Danielle Gutierrez

  • Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
  • Unmasked: Michael Jackson Wanted to Play the Phantom, Andrew Lloyd Webber Says
  • An Epic Returns: Meet the Cast of ANGELS IN AMERICA- Now in Previews!
  • Winter Storm Warning: Meet the Cast of FROZEN- Now in Previews!
  • BWW Flashback: Broadway-Bound Harry Connick Jr. Takes the Stage
  • Tony Honoree Rachel Harry Pens Essay on Being a Theatre Educator in the Age of Gun Violence