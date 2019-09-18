United Solo Presents An Evening With Tennessee Williams Directed By Tony Winning Actor Paul Sand

An Afternoon with Tennessee Williams

Saturday, October 12, 2019

United Solo Theatre Festival presents actor Sebastian Galvez in An Afternoon with Tennessee Williams. Directed by Tony Award-Winning actor Paul Sand, the presentation showcases Tennessee Williams shortly before he meets the love of his life Frank "Frankie" Merlo up until his death. Addressing the audience directly, "Tennessee" shares stories of his life that are so vividly reflected in his work. We learn of the struggles of his early years, his first successes, the price of his fame, and his later years of dissolution and decline. Not above blatant Hollywood gossip, he also shares stories of the stars with whom he worked. But throughout the afternoon, the focus is on love.

The United Solo Theatre Festival celebrates its 10th Anniversary. United Solo, the world's largest solo theatre festival, is proud to present its 10th anniversary season at Theatre Row in the heart of New York City's theatre district. Since its inaugural year, United Solo featured over 1,000 theatre productions from all over the world. This season, performers from six continents will present their unique works between September 19 and November 24, 2019. TICKETS are available NOW through Telecharge (www.telecharge.com or 212a?'239a?'6200) and at the Theatre Row Box Office (410 West 42nd Street, NYC). For more information about this show please visit: http://unitedsolo.org/us/2019-anevening/.

$45 (plus fees)

Performance starts promptly at 4:00 pm

Theatre Row

410 West 42nd Street

New York, NY 10036





