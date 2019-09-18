United Solo Presents An Evening With Tennessee Williams Directed By Tony Winning Actor Paul Sand
An Afternoon with Tennessee Williams
Saturday, October 12, 2019
United Solo Theatre Festival presents actor Sebastian Galvez in An Afternoon with Tennessee Williams. Directed by Tony Award-Winning actor Paul Sand, the presentation showcases Tennessee Williams shortly before he meets the love of his life Frank "Frankie" Merlo up until his death. Addressing the audience directly, "Tennessee" shares stories of his life that are so vividly reflected in his work. We learn of the struggles of his early years, his first successes, the price of his fame, and his later years of dissolution and decline. Not above blatant Hollywood gossip, he also shares stories of the stars with whom he worked. But throughout the afternoon, the focus is on love.
The United Solo Theatre Festival celebrates its 10th Anniversary. United Solo, the world's largest solo theatre festival, is proud to present its 10th anniversary season at Theatre Row in the heart of New York City's theatre district. Since its inaugural year, United Solo featured over 1,000 theatre productions from all over the world. This season, performers from six continents will present their unique works between September 19 and November 24, 2019. TICKETS are available NOW through Telecharge (www.telecharge.com or 212a?'239a?'6200) and at the Theatre Row Box Office (410 West 42nd Street, NYC). For more information about this show please visit: http://unitedsolo.org/us/2019-anevening/.
Saturday, October 12, 2019
$45 (plus fees)
Performance starts promptly at 4:00 pm
Theatre Row
410 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Phyllis Newman. The news was shared on social media by her daughter, Amanda Green. Newman was 86 ye... (read more)
Mariah Lyttle to Lead THE COLOR PURPLE 2019-20 Tour
TROIKA Entertainment announced today the tour cities and casting for the 2019-20 North American tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of THE... (read more)
Kristin Chenoweth Will Bring FOR THE GIRLS Solo Show to Broadway This Fall!
Kristin Chenoweth will return to the Broadway stage in a live concert celebrating the release of her new album FOR THE GIRLS (Concord Records, produce... (read more)
VIDEO: Hugh Jackman & Warren Carlyle Reunite Ahead of THE MUSIC MAN!
Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill ... (read more)
Check Out the Map For the BC/EFA Flea Market and Grand Auction
The Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids annual flea market and grand auction is just one week away! BC/EFA has released the map of tables for this year'... (read more)
Broadway Playwrights Sound Off On Cell Phone Use At The Theatre
Social media discourse surrounding the playwright of SLAVE PLAY, Jeremy O. Harris broke out on Twitter after he shared on social media that the produc... (read more)