Une Histoire of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS- In Movie Theatres on September 20 & 23!

Trafalgar Releasing will soon bring the highly acclaimed musical, An American in Paris, to movie theaters across the USA today, September 20 and Sunday, September 23. Tickets for An America in Paris can be purchased at AnAmericanInParisCinema.com.

This new rendition of An American in Paris premiered in 2014 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris to ecstatic reviews before transferring to the Palace Theatre on Broadway, where it became the most awarded musical of the 2015/16 season, including four Tony® Awards. While the U.S touring production continues to see great success with performances booking until July 2018, theater enthusiasts across North America can now experience the magic of the hit Broadway Musical performance from London's West End in their local movie theater this fall.



With the gorgeous music and lyrics of George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin (including the classic hits 'S Wonderful and I Got Rhythm), book by Craig Lucas and direction and choreography by Christopher Wheeldon, this breathtakingly beautiful new musical is inspired by the Oscar® winning MGM film and tells the impassioned story of discovering love in the 'City of Light' in 1945.



Before the musical hits the big screen, we're taking a closer look at its (almost) century-long evolution from orchestral classic to musical mega-hit. Check out a detailed history below!

