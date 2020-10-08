UTA Signs Eva Noblezada in all Areas

Noblezada has won a Grammy for the HADESTOWN album, and has been nominated for two Tony awards.

Deadline has reported that UTA has signed Eva Noblezada in all areas. Noblezada can be seen next as the star of Yellow Rose, making her feature film debut this Friday, October 9.

In 2017, Noblezada starred on Broadway in the title role of Cameron Mackintosh's epic revival of Miss Saigon, for which she received a Tony nomination at age 21. Noblezada starred in Hadestown at The National Theatre in London and on Broadway, receiving her second Tony award nomination for her performance. She also played Eponine in the West End revival of the legendary musical, Les Miserables.

Noblezada will continue to be represented by Curtis Brown in London and managed by Schachter Entertainment.

