U.S. to Lift Covid Travel Ban for U.K. and European Union

The Financial Times has reported that the U.S. will reopen its borders, allowing vaccinated passengers to travel the U.S. from the EU and UK beginning in November.

The Financial Times has reported that President Biden's administration will announce the changes today, Monday September 18th, ending the 18-month travel ban first imposed in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the BBC, Britain's ambassador in the U.S. Dame Karen Pierce stated, "We are grateful the US has recognised the progress the U.K. has made against Covid-19, including high vaccination rates and declining cases... This decision means that more Brits can reunite with loved ones in the United States, more British holidaymakers can spend their hard-earned pounds in the American tourism sector, and more business activity can boost both of our economies."

European Union Ambassador to the United States, Stavros Lambrindis tweeted: