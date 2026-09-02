UNRAVELLED National Tour to Play Miller Theatre This October

The national tour of Jake Broder's UnRavelled continues at The Miller Theatre at Columbia University, Broadway at 116th Street, New York, NY. Performances: Friday, October 23rd at 7:30pm and Saturday, October 24th at 1pm.

UnRavelled is presented in partnership with: Department of Anthropology; Department of Psychology; Mortimer B. Zuckerman Mind Brain Behavior Institute; The School of the Arts; Program in Medical Humanities at the Institute for Comparative Literature and Society; Doctoral Program in Theatre and Performance; Doctoral Program in Neurobiology and Behavior; and the Division of Narrative Medicine, Department of Medical Humanities and Ethics.

'This story defies the typical 'diagnosis-to-death' dementia narrative, focusing instead on creativity and hope.' - Jake Broder, Creator

A powerful synthesis of theatre, music, science and visual art, UnRavelled explores the complexities of the human mind through the parallel lives of scientist-turned-painter Anne Adams and composer Maurice Ravel, both affected by frontotemporal dementia. With a cast of 10 actors and musicians, this East Coast premiere follows Adams, a gifted biologist whose life unravels as she abandons her career, consumed by the desire to paint and an obsession with Ravel's iconic Boléro. As Adams' cognitive decline accelerates, her art flourishes, revealing a surprising link between neurological disease and creativity. "An exquisite example of epic theatre" (Colorado Boulevard), UnRavelled sheds a new, empathetic light on dementia.

UnRavelled has received five Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award nominations, the LADCC Award for Streaming Design, and the Beverly Hills Theater Guild Playwriting Award.

The creative team includes creator and writer Jake Broder, director James Bonas, producer Cath Brittan, outreach director Samantha Williams, composer and sound designer Mark Grey, co-director Cydney Uffindell-Phillips, set designer Emma Kingsbury, lighting designer Masha Tsimring, video designer Adam Larsen, Costume Designer Molly Irelan, production manager Kerstin Heinrich, stage manager Rose Tablizo, and casting by Michael Donovan Casting, Michael Donovan CSA and Richard Ferris CSA.

The cast features Lucy Davenport as Anne Adams, Andrew Borba* as Robert Adams, David Aaron Baker* as Dr. Bruce Miller, Leo Marks* as Maurice Ravel, and Tracey A. Leigh* as Carol/Ida. The musicians are Aron Kallay as Music Director and on keyboards, Randy Gloss on percussion, Rachel Iba on violin, Michelle Elliott Rearick on cello, and Nathaniel Edison on flute, clarinet, bass clarinet, oboe and dizi.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

The production is supported by The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration; UCSF Weil Institute for Neurosciences – Fein Memory and Aging Center; Global Brain Health Institute; the Dana Foundation; the Bluefield Project; Fthree Foundation; Kristin Holloway; and Kestrel Neuroscience.

UnRavelled is powered by Producer Hub.

Tickets are $20 for balcony seats, $35 for side orchestra seats, and $45 for center orchestra seats. Friday tickets are available at https://www.millertheatre.com/events/unravelled. Saturday tickets are available at https://www.millertheatre.com/events/unravelled-1. Discounts are available for Students (ID required), Columbia staff and faculty, and seniors. For more information about UnRavelled, visit https://www.unravelledplay.com/.

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