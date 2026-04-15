UNORTHODOX New Musical By Benj Pasek, Shaina Taub, And Joshua Harmon and More Set for The Huntington 2026/27 Season
The Boston company will also present the UFOT FAMILY CYCLE finale in its upcoming season
The Huntington has announced its 2026/27 season, featuring seven productions including world premieres, regional premieres, and new interpretations of classic works. The season will begin in September, with performances taking place at the Huntington Theatre and the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA.
The lineup is led by the world premiere of UNORTHODOX, a new musical based on Deborah Feldman’s bestselling memoir, with a book by Drama Desk Award-winning playwright Joshua Harmon and music and lyrics by Tony and Academy Award-winner Benj Pasek and SUFFS Tony Award-winner Shaina Taub.
The season also includes the final installment of Mfoniso Udofia’s Ufot Family Cycle, regional premieres of PURPOSE and TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, and a new play by Talene Monahon.
Limited-run offerings for subscribers include a concert event by Taylor Mac and Matt Ray and an international production of HAMLET by Teatro La Plaza.
UNORTHODOX
Based on the memoir by Deborah Feldman
Book by Joshua Harmon
Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Shaina Taub
Directed by Jordan Fein
The Huntington Theatre
April 29 – May 30, 2027
WORLD PREMIERE
Set in Brooklyn’s Hasidic Satmar community, UNORTHODOX follows Devorah, a 17-year-old entering an arranged marriage, alongside her grandmother Fraida’s earlier journey to America. The musical explores parallel choices about identity, faith, and independence.
The production marks the first collaboration between Pasek, Taub, and Harmon.
PURPOSE
by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Directed by Josiah Davis
Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA
September 10 – October 11, 2026
The Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning play centers on the Jasper family, a prominent Black political dynasty whose legacy is tested when their youngest son returns home with an unexpected guest.
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
by Aaron Sorkin
Based on the novel by Harper Lee
Directed by Loretta Greco
The Huntington Theatre
October 8 – November 8, 2026
Sorkin’s stage adaptation revisits the story of Atticus Finch as he defends a wrongfully accused man, examining justice, empathy, and moral responsibility.
ADIA & CLORA SNATCH JOY
Book, libretto, and lyrics by Mfoniso Udofia
Music by Michael Ellis Ingram
Directed by Awoye Timpo
The Huntington Theatre
November 24 – December 13, 2026
WORLD PREMIERE
The final chapter of the Ufot Family Cycle, this a cappella folk opera follows two women confronting desire, identity, and self-determination in South Carolina.
MEET THE CARTOZIANS
by Talene Monahon
Directed by Loretta Greco
Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA
February 18 – March 21, 2027
Set across two timelines, the play examines immigration, identity, and cultural belonging, from a 1920s legal battle to a modern exploration of fame and influence.
TAYLOR MAC AND MATT RAY: SONGS FROM BARK OF MILLIONS
Emerson Paramount Center
October 15 – 18, 2026
LIMITED RUN
This concert event blends music, performance, and drag to explore queer history and community through original songs.
TEATRO LA PLAZA’S HAMLET
Written and directed by Chela De Ferrari
The Huntington Theatre
March 4 – March 7, 2027
LIMITED RUN
Performed in Spanish with English subtitles, this adaptation of HAMLET features an ensemble of actors with Down syndrome and has toured internationally following its premiere in Peru.
TICKETING INFORMATION
Season ticket packages are now available at huntingtontheatre.org or by calling 617-266-0800. Single tickets will go on sale in late spring or early summer 2026.
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