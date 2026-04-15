UNORTHODOX New Musical By Benj Pasek, Shaina Taub, And Joshua Harmon and More Set for The Huntington 2026/27 Season

The Huntington has announced its 2026/27 season, featuring seven productions including world premieres, regional premieres, and new interpretations of classic works. The season will begin in September, with performances taking place at the Huntington Theatre and the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA.

The lineup is led by the world premiere of UNORTHODOX, a new musical based on Deborah Feldman’s bestselling memoir, with a book by Drama Desk Award-winning playwright Joshua Harmon and music and lyrics by Tony and Academy Award-winner Benj Pasek and SUFFS Tony Award-winner Shaina Taub.

The season also includes the final installment of Mfoniso Udofia’s Ufot Family Cycle, regional premieres of PURPOSE and TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, and a new play by Talene Monahon.

Limited-run offerings for subscribers include a concert event by Taylor Mac and Matt Ray and an international production of HAMLET by Teatro La Plaza.

UNORTHODOX

Based on the memoir by Deborah Feldman

Book by Joshua Harmon

Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Shaina Taub

Directed by Jordan Fein

The Huntington Theatre

April 29 – May 30, 2027

WORLD PREMIERE

Set in Brooklyn’s Hasidic Satmar community, UNORTHODOX follows Devorah, a 17-year-old entering an arranged marriage, alongside her grandmother Fraida’s earlier journey to America. The musical explores parallel choices about identity, faith, and independence.

The production marks the first collaboration between Pasek, Taub, and Harmon.

PURPOSE

by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Directed by Josiah Davis

Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA

September 10 – October 11, 2026

The Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning play centers on the Jasper family, a prominent Black political dynasty whose legacy is tested when their youngest son returns home with an unexpected guest.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

by Aaron Sorkin

Based on the novel by Harper Lee

Directed by Loretta Greco

The Huntington Theatre

October 8 – November 8, 2026

Sorkin’s stage adaptation revisits the story of Atticus Finch as he defends a wrongfully accused man, examining justice, empathy, and moral responsibility.

ADIA & CLORA SNATCH JOY

Book, libretto, and lyrics by Mfoniso Udofia

Music by Michael Ellis Ingram

Directed by Awoye Timpo

The Huntington Theatre

November 24 – December 13, 2026

WORLD PREMIERE

The final chapter of the Ufot Family Cycle, this a cappella folk opera follows two women confronting desire, identity, and self-determination in South Carolina.

MEET THE CARTOZIANS

by Talene Monahon

Directed by Loretta Greco

Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA

February 18 – March 21, 2027

Set across two timelines, the play examines immigration, identity, and cultural belonging, from a 1920s legal battle to a modern exploration of fame and influence.

TAYLOR MAC AND MATT RAY: SONGS FROM BARK OF MILLIONS

Emerson Paramount Center

October 15 – 18, 2026

LIMITED RUN

This concert event blends music, performance, and drag to explore queer history and community through original songs.

TEATRO LA PLAZA’S HAMLET

Written and directed by Chela De Ferrari

The Huntington Theatre

March 4 – March 7, 2027

LIMITED RUN

Performed in Spanish with English subtitles, this adaptation of HAMLET features an ensemble of actors with Down syndrome and has toured internationally following its premiere in Peru.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Season ticket packages are now available at huntingtontheatre.org or by calling 617-266-0800. Single tickets will go on sale in late spring or early summer 2026.