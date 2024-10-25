UNDRESSED: THE MUSICAL Comes to Red Eye NY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ever had that dream where you’re in public, in nothing but your underwear? "Undressed: The Musical" brings that vulnerable feeling to life and transforms it into a hilarious, one-of-a-kind show! Coming to Red Eye NY on November 9, 2024, at 7:30 PM, this unforgettable event turns audience members’ most embarrassing stories into a full Broadway-style musical — made up on the spot by a cast of veteran improvisers, dressed in nothing but their underwear all hosted by viral sensation Kyle Gordon.

About Our Special Guest Host: Kyle Gordon

Known for his viral high-energy sketches and satirical characters, Kyle Gordon has taken the comedy world by storm, boasting millions of fans across social media platforms. Whether performing in New York City or headlining major market shows across the U.S. and U.K., his razor-sharp wit and comedic timing have solidified him as one of today’s top comedic performers. He has even shared the stage with the Jonas Brothers, appeared on ABC and NBC, and at the VMAs.

About the Show:

In "Undressed: The Musical," audience members take the spotlight by sharing their most cringe-worthy, blush-inducing stories. The show’s cast of top-notch improvisers, who have performed in productions like "Blank: The Musical" and "Baby Wants Candy," then takes these awkward moments and creates spontaneous lyrics, melodies, and choreography — all while dressed only in their underwear. Each performance is completely unique, proving that there’s no embarrassing story that can’t be turned into musical gold.