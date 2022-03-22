UK's 'GREAT' Campaign Partners with Sofar Sounds to Showcase Emerging British Artists

On March 1, red, iconic British telephone booths began popping up across New York City, where passersby could answer the call and gain access to one of several unique, curated events centered around the cultural cornerstones of food, innovation, sports and music. The immersive events include the World's First AI Banquet, an authentic Premier League Matchday experience, cooking with the Great British Baking Show winner, Nadiya Hussain, and now, intimate gigs with Sofar Sounds.

The UK is famous for producing some of the world's biggest music artists, from Bowie to The Beatles, Coldplay to Adele and Ed Sheeran to Dua Lipa. These artists have influenced global culture by pushing boundaries and challenging audiences to see things differently. The UK ranks second in Grammy winners, only behind the U.S., a fact less than 3 of every 10 (27%) Americans believed to be true (The 2022 British Culture Survey by Harris).

However, there is so much more to UK music than the stadium acts who have made it to US shores. For such a relatively small nation, the UK punches well above its weight when it comes to music output. This is the result of a unique culturally embedded music ecosystem that fosters talent and maximizes potential. From world-class educational institutions through to labels, studios, venues and promoters, the UK is the ideal place for aspiring artists to flourish.

To celebrate this hot-bed of diverse music talent, the 2022 GREAT Calling Campaign, in partnership with British born and based music experience platform, Sofar Sounds, will be showcasing some of the most exciting emerging talent coming out of the UK, through a series of intimate gigs across Manhattan and Brooklyn.

New Yorkers are encouraged to see UK music from a different perspective, and be amongst the first to catch these new acts before they hit the big time. It's also unique for the UK to be sponsoring these acts to perform in the US, all as part of the larger effort to bring British culture to the US and to help Americans see the music, food, sports and innovation from that nation differently.

Upcoming Shows:

Monday, March 21 @ Great Jones Distilling Co. - 686 Broadway, New York, NY

Friday, March 25 @ Moto Spirits - 93 Forrest St, Brooklyn, NY

Saturday, March 26 @ Ample Hills Creamery Factory - 421 Van Brunt St, Brooklyn, NY

Tuesday, March 29 @ The National Arts Club - 15 Gramercy Park S, New York, NY

Press invited to attend, talk to the artists and we can offer photos from the performances and an interview with a British culture and trade minister and/or Her Majesty's Trade Commissioner for NA, Emma Wade-Smith, who has been instrumental in the campaign and is based in NYC.

For more information on the GREAT Calling campaign, including how to experience these interactive events, please visit: greatcampaign.com/greatcalling or follow the campaign on Twitter and Instagram using #GREATCalling.