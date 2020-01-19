UG! COMEDY SHOW!! returns to Drexler's on Tuesday Jan. 21st, 2020.



Todd Montesi & Richard James present awesome comics in front of a cool supportive crowd in the epicenter of hip, NEW YORK CITY. Featuring both established comic veterans you've seen on TV to the up and comers, UG! guarantees a swell time all for FREE! We've also got tons of drink specials! So what are you waiting for? Come down and UG! it with us!!!

UG! COMEDY SHOW!! @ Drexler's

Presented by Todd Montesi & Richard James

9 Ave A (btwn E. 1st & 2nd st.)

Showtime: 8:30PM No Cover, 1 Drink Min.

For info/reservations: (646) 524-5226

Via Subway: F train to 2nd Avenue

This Week's Guests: (Tuesday Jan. 21st, 2020 ed.):





LA Woman Lisa Curry!

Mr. Clean Ronnie Fleming!

Big Cash Brandon Trusso!

NY Heat Samma Jamma!

The Classic Sharon Simon!

Groovy Matt Woodland!

Crafty Connor Creagan!

& The Very Successful David Zito!

Hosted By The One True King of UG! Todd Montesi!

Featuring The Big Bawse Hawse Christopher Wagner!

DJ'd By Prodigal UG! The Son Richard James!





