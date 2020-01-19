UG! COMEDY SHOW Returns to Drexler's
UG! COMEDY SHOW!! returns to Drexler's on Tuesday Jan. 21st, 2020.
Todd Montesi & Richard James present awesome comics in front of a cool supportive crowd in the epicenter of hip, NEW YORK CITY. Featuring both established comic veterans you've seen on TV to the up and comers, UG! guarantees a swell time all for FREE! We've also got tons of drink specials! So what are you waiting for? Come down and UG! it with us!!!
UG! COMEDY SHOW!! @ Drexler's
Presented by Todd Montesi & Richard James
9 Ave A (btwn E. 1st & 2nd st.)
Showtime: 8:30PM No Cover, 1 Drink Min.
For info/reservations: (646) 524-5226
Via Subway: F train to 2nd Avenue
This Week's Guests: (Tuesday Jan. 21st, 2020 ed.):
- LA Woman Lisa Curry!
- Mr. Clean Ronnie Fleming!
- Big Cash Brandon Trusso!
- NY Heat Samma Jamma!
- The Classic Sharon Simon!
- Groovy Matt Woodland!
- Crafty Connor Creagan!
- & The Very Successful David Zito!
Hosted By The One True King of UG! Todd Montesi!
Featuring The Big Bawse Hawse Christopher Wagner!
DJ'd By Prodigal UG! The Son Richard James!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The Public Theater took to Twitter to announced that their production of The Truth Has Changed, which was part of their Under The Radar Festival, has ... (read more)
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Is In The Works
Matilda the Musical is headed to the big screen!... (read more)
Dan DeLuca, Nicholas Podany, Keri Rene Fuller and More Will Perform at 54 SINGS HARRY STYLES at Feinstein's/54 Below
FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 Sings Harry Styles on February 22nd, 2020 at 11:30pm. Get ready for an unforgettable cel... (read more)
Four Connecticut Arts Organizations Sued In Connection with Sexual Abuse of Teen Girls
Lawsuits have been filed against four Connecticut arts organizations stemming from allegations of sexual abuse brought against local director, Daniel ... (read more)
Photo Flash: Michael McGrath, Erin Dilly & More Join PLAZA SUITE on Broadway; Go Inside Rehearsals!
Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, and Hal Luftig announced today the complete cast for the first-ever New York revival of... (read more)
Stephanie J. Block, Linda Lavin and More Will Star in World Premiere of Atlantic Theater Company's THE BEDWETTER
Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director) has announced casting for the world premiere production of ... (read more)