UCLA Department of Theater Summer Institutes- 8 Programs, Endless Possibilities

We are back in person! Join the UCLA Department of Theater Summer Institutes for a transformative experience that will allow students to expand their creative horizons in every way. Artists will train with world-renowned faculty and build a foundation in their chosen area of study while learning the art of networking. For more information, visit our website, where you'll find registration, program schedules and more.

Answering your questions with Dolann Adams, UCLA Department of Theater's Director of Special Programs.

What are the Summer Institutes and what sets these intensives apart from other college and pre-college programs?

The UCLA Department of Theater Summer Institutes are two- and three-week intensive programs that give high school and college students the opportunity to gain top-notch training from one of the best college theater programs in the country (Go Bruins!). We offer a conservatory experience that nurtures the individual artist while working collaboratively with others. Our undergraduate programs have a large focus on creating a strong ensemble and we strive to establish a similar environment for our visiting college and high school students.

What programs do you offer?

This summer we are bringing back our extremely popular pre-college summer institutes in...

And *BRAND NEW in 2022* we are adding...

Content Creation and Scriptwriting - Up and coming artists will take classes such as webisode writing, screenwriting, playwriting, improv and sketch comedy. The combination of these courses will allow students to use their training to create stories, and learn the technical components of writing for the web, stage and the screen while gaining hands-on experience in developing and completing three short form writing samples.

Costume Design Innovation - This program provides opportunities to work with our distinguished faculty in classes such as Costume 101, Introduction to Costume Sketching, Silhouette, Sculpture, and Costume Design for Theater, Film and Television. The combination of these courses will allow students to use the training to bring stories to life through their designs.

Live Performance and Media - Students will learn the technical components of script adaptation, writing and directing while gaining hands-on experience in media design, lighting, sound and production. This experience will culminate in a workshop performance where all students will apply their training to tell a story using a variety of emerging and advanced technologies and media sources.

Stage Management - A conservatory-style program for college and high school theater students encompassing the study and application of stage management, theater history, leadership, teamwork and problem solving. Students will gain hands-on experience by working on a final production from pre-production through performance.

What about the past two years has influenced your institutes?

Throughout the past two years, we have observed and adapted to the unprecedented changes that the world has faced. The entertainment industry has had to evolve and we have adapted our institutes to ensure that our students are prepared to work and meet these new expectations.

Despite the great impact COVID-19 has had on our global community, we have had the opportunity to see students use their talents and innovation to achieve their goals through established, transformative and proven training techniques. These artists have created work that demonstrates resilience and a commitment to their craft.

What can students expect?

Students will actively engage in various types of classes and industry workshops, from singing and Latin dance to technology, screenwriting, portfolio creation and voice-over work. They will develop a broad range of new skills pertaining to their craft. For example, actors will write and create new content while learning how to edit their own recorded auditions, and costume designers will examine the process of costume design from script to performance.

Do students have to audition to take part? Do they need to be at a certain skill level before classes begin?

Yes, an audition is required for the Acting and Performance, Camera Acting, Musical Theater, and Voice-over and Camera Acting Theater Summer Institutes. All students are encouraged to apply, regardless of skill level. Our faculty is prepared to challenge every student and provide the additional training needed to elevate their craft.

Why should college and pre-college students take part in a program like this?

The UCLA Department of Theater Summer Institutes provide a safe space that allows students to create, grow artistically and collaborate while earning college credit that is transferable to universities across the country. Our instructors are committed to developing and encouraging every student so that they learn and feel empowered to make artistic choices grounded in authenticity within an experiential learning environment.

Do you have more questions? Email Dolann Adams at dadams@tft.ucla.edu.

Follow us on Instagram and TikTok at @ucla_tsi