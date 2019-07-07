Twin Peaks Costume Party Comes to Bedlam

What does Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, rock 'n' roll & The Wizard of Oz have to do with each other? It's the next Pink Room event on July 13th! The Pink Room Burlesque is getting "Hotter than Georgia asphalt" this summer with another Lynchian costume party and burlesque show! This immersive event will be sure to delight David Lynch fans and everyone looking for a sexy, good time. Inspired by Wild At Heart, The Pink Room will take you on the sexiest road trip of your life in Daniel Nardicio's Bedlam in Alphabet City. There will be beautiful go-go dancers setting the room on fire, TEXAS-STYLE. Turn your Tinder off because you'll find your Invitation to Love at The Pink Room Burlesque! Pink Room VIP's will have a chance to step through the red curtain and see Mr. Reindeer's Lounge. Dust off your Twin Peaks costumes and bust out your black lace and snakeskin jackets because this is sure to be a wild ride!

The Pink Room Burlesque is a tribute to and satire of the works of David Lynch. Since the anniversary of Laura Palmer's death in February of 2011, Francine and The Pink Room cast have covered everything from Twin Peaks, Fire Walk With Me, The Return, Blue Velvet, Wild At Heart, Lost Highway, Mulholland Drive, Eraserhead & Inland Empire. The Pink Room headlined "A Tribute To Twin Peaks", the official Showtime event for "Twin Peaks: The Return" and appeared in the Showtime produced documentary "Twin Peaks: The Phenomenon". Francine and The Pink Room were also feature on ABC's Nightline and are now considered "David Lynch-approved".

Doors 8:00pm, show 9pm

40 Avenue C, NYC 10009

Adv tix: $15-40 Cash tickets at the door: $20-40

Brown Paper Tickets: wildatheart.brownpapertickets.com

Hosted by Francine "The Lucid Dream"; Performances by: Nasty Canasta, Minx Arcana, Puss 'N' Boots, Seedy Edie, Schaffer the Darklord & Francine "The Lucid Dream"





