Twenty Thousand Hertz Releases Episode Featuring HAMILTON Sound Designer, Benny Reiner and More
Twenty Thousand Hertz has presented a remix of their podcast episode on the magic behind Hamilton's sound design. With interviews from the show's sound designer Nevin Steinberg, the A2 Anna-Lee Craig, percussionist Benny Reiner and Broadway sound legend Abe Jacob (Jesus Christ Superstar, Chicago), host Dallas Taylor helps reveal the hidden ways that the audio, not just the music, immerses the audience in the story.
Listen below!
Nevin describes why it took years to develop the Hamilton soundscape, and how he decided to best communicate the narrative through dynamic range, vocal processing, and more. Every second of the production is designed to pull you into the narrative - even the subtle, sonic difference between two key gunshots. And, as Anna-Lee explains, the routine changes every night based on the energy and response from the crowd, especially when handling 30 microphones on the cast, plus 70 in the pit, mixing the show line by line.
