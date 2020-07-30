Tune in to Watch Tonight's SummerStage Anywhere Session Featuring Mala Rodriguez

Today, Thursday, July 30th, fans will be able to tune in for an exclusive SummerStage Anywhere Session with Grammy-award winning Latin hip-hop star Mala Rodriguez. The session kicks off on the SummerStage Instagram at 4:30pm ET with a special DJ set from La Mega, followed by Mala at 5pm ET.

All summer long SummerStage will be highlighting different genres that were born in or deeply represent New York culture - Mondays: Contemporary Dance, Tuesdays: Global, Wednesdays: Indie Rock, Thursdays: Latin, Fridays: Hip Hop and Saturdays: Jazz. The SummerStage team has spent months finding ways to make the most of this summer and remains committed to bringing free, accessible, and diverse arts programming to New York City (and now the world!) Recent Latin programming includes a Salsa dance class with Ernesto & Denisse, a Weekly Beat DJ Session with DJ Lobo, and an exclusive Culture Talk with La India and La Bruja.

For more information on Mala Rodriguez:

http://malarodriguez.com/

For more information on Summer Stage:

https://cityparksfoundation.org/summerstage-anywhere/



Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is New York's largest free outdoor performing arts festival. SummerStage annually presents approximately 100 performances in 15-18 parks throughout the five boroughs. With performances ranging from American pop, Latin, world music, dance and theater, SummerStage fills a vital niche in New York City's summer arts festival landscape. Since its inception 34 years ago, more than six million people from New York City and around the world have enjoyed SummerStage. Capital One is the Title Sponsor of SummerStage. For more information, visit www.SummerStage.org.

About #PeopleSpeakSundays

A continuation of the SummerStage Anywhere debut of "The People Speak," a collaboration with VOICES. Want your voice to be heard? SummerStage invites you to join us on our digital stage and to be a part of the conversation! Use #PeopleSpeakSundays and #SummerStageAnywhere when posting to Instagram this July and August. We'll be featuring the voices of our SummerStage audience each Sunday throughout the summer on our SummerStage social channels.

