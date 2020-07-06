Tune in to The Muny's OUR LEADING MEN Stream Tonight, Featuring Jay Armstrong Johnson, Davis Gaines and More
The fourth installment of Muny Magic in Your Home will feature four of The Muny's most talented and beloved leading men from recent seasons: Ben Davis (John Dickinson in 1776, 2019; Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls, 2019; Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar, 2017; Curly in Oklahoma!, 2015; Emile de Becque in South Pacific, 2013; Galahad in Spamalot, 2013), Davis Gaines (Joseph Pulitzer in Newsies, 2017), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Jack Kelly in Newsies, 2017; Billy Lawlor in 42nd Street, 2016; Barnaby Tucker in Hello, Dolly!, 2014; Frederic in Pirates! (Or, Gilbert & Sullivan Plunder'd), 2012) and Mykal Kilgore (Annas in Jesus Christ Superstar, 2017). This heartfelt evening of story, song and music celebrates some of the iconic men who have appeared on the Muny stage in its 102-year history. Our Leading Men is sponsored by Centene Charitable Foundation.
Tune in below!
Next week's Muny Magic in Your Home: Mikaela Bennett and Alex Prakken.
The final five weeks of The Muny's summer season (July 20 - August 17) will feature an online variety show with Muny friends and family from around the world.
