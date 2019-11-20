Tune In to PBS This Friday for The Public Theater's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

For the first time in over 40 years, The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare In The Park will be broadcast on PBS' Great Performances, furthering our mission to make Shakespeare accessible to all.

Air Date: Friday, November 22 at 9/8cPBS' Great Performances Check your local listings for air times

Mark your calendars and be sure not to miss this historic production, directed by Kenny Leon and featuring Danielle Brooks and Grantham Coleman as the infamous sparring lovers, Beatrice and Benedick.

Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (American Son, A Raisin in the Sun) directs a bold new take on Shakespeare's cherished comedy of romantic retribution and miscommunication, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING. In this modern production, we find the community of Messina celebrating a break from an ongoing war. But not all is peaceful amid the revelry, as old rivals engage in a battle of wits, unexpected foes plot revenge, and young lovers are caught in a tumultuous courtship - until love proves the ultimate trickster, and undoes them all.





