Tune In for A MAGICAL EXPERIENCE WITH BILLY PORTER Webinar from The Reeve Foundation

The Reeve Foundation will present special virtual live event via Zoom Webinar, A Magical Experience with Billy Porter, hosted by Will Reeve.

The Emmy and Tony Award-winning performer, singer and actor will be on hand to discuss an array of topics, from inclusion and advocacy to music to his friendship with Dana and her late husband, actor Christopher Reeve.



The Magical Experience series offers unique events with many of today's greatest influencers and change-makers. The Magical Experiences also gives fans an opportunity to participate in the Reeve Foundation's mission in finding cures for paralysis.



Upon registering, attendees will have the opportunity to make an additional donation. All donations of $20 or more qualify you for a chance to submit a question for Billy Porter to answer live on June 24. A limited number of questions will be chosen. All proceeds benefit the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. Learn more here.

Join @ReeveWill and me June 24 @ 7:30 PM ET for A Magical Experience. Don't miss this live virtual event as we discuss inclusion, advocacy, and more. All proceeds go directly to finding cures and treatments for paralysis. https://t.co/PmVJF5Iits pic.twitter.com/ks3q2sz2jP - Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) June 23, 2020

