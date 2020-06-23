Tune In for A MAGICAL EXPERIENCE WITH BILLY PORTER Webinar from The Reeve Foundation
The Reeve Foundation will present special virtual live event via Zoom Webinar, A Magical Experience with Billy Porter, hosted by Will Reeve.
The Emmy and Tony Award-winning performer, singer and actor will be on hand to discuss an array of topics, from inclusion and advocacy to music to his friendship with Dana and her late husband, actor Christopher Reeve.
The Magical Experience series offers unique events with many of today's greatest influencers and change-makers. The Magical Experiences also gives fans an opportunity to participate in the Reeve Foundation's mission in finding cures for paralysis.
Upon registering, attendees will have the opportunity to make an additional donation. All donations of $20 or more qualify you for a chance to submit a question for Billy Porter to answer live on June 24. A limited number of questions will be chosen. All proceeds benefit the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. Learn more here.
Join @ReeveWill and me June 24 @ 7:30 PM ET for A Magical Experience. Don't miss this live virtual event as we discuss inclusion, advocacy, and more. All proceeds go directly to finding cures and treatments for paralysis. https://t.co/PmVJF5Iits pic.twitter.com/ks3q2sz2jP- Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) June 23, 2020
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Betty Buckley is calling on Andrew Lloyd Webber to send a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign, as the song 'Memory' from Cats continues to b... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For HAMILTON on Disney+
The official trailer has dropped for the upcoming Hamilton film, coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
VIDEO: SIX, HEATHERS, COME FROM AWAY, and More Perform at Virtual West End Live
This year's virtual West End Live is underway! The first highlights programme features performances from Six, Wicked, Heathers, The Lion King, Bat Out... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to Rumor That West End Production of PHANTOM Will Be Revamped
Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to a rumor that when The Phantom of the Opera returns to the West End, it will not be the original production, but r... (read more)
Ansel Elgort Denies Sexual Assault Allegations
Ansel Elgort has posted a statement denying the sexual assault allegations made against him.... (read more)
All Remaining ANASTASIA Tour Performances Have Been Cancelled Through Summer 2020
BroadwayWorld has learned that all remaining performances on the Anastasia tour have been cancelled through Summer 2020, due to the health crisis.... (read more)