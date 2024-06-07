Tribute to Lyricist David Eisner to Take Place at Houghton Hall This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The life, wit, and wisdom of the late lyricist and librettist David Eisner will be celebrated with EXPECTING THE UNEXPECTED: A SONG TRIBUTE TO David Eisner at Houghton Hall on Saturday, June 29 at 3 pm.

The event will highlight songs that Eisner wrote with his composer/collaborator, Chuck Muckle. Among the singers scheduled to perform are Anita Hollander, Ian Brodsky, Jenna Cormey, Logan Hensell, and Chuck Muckle, with Jon Delfin accompanying on the piano.

A member of the Dramatists Guild, Eisner was renowned for his wry humor and his gift for unexpected rhymes, and was equally adept at writing uptempo songs and ballads. His skits, songs, and parodies have been performed in New York, London, Philadelphia, Toronto and Montreal.

Eisner and Muckle are alumni of the BMI and ASCAP Workshops. Their collaboration produced more than 100 songs, many of which were featured in the three musicals they wrote: STARBOARD HOME (Sardi's and The Triad Theatre); MOURNING BECOMES RIDICULOUS (Broadway Tomorrow/Upstairs at Oliver's), which was a Finalist at the Manhattan Theatre Mission's Musicals Showcase, where it won Best Book and Lyrics; and THREE FOR THE ROAD, (Duplex Cabaret Theatre).

Houghton Hall is located at 22 East 30th Street; the performance will take place in the Fred and Adele Astaire Ballroom. Admission is free; RSVP required at muckcj@aol.com.