Tribeca X Announces 2024 Headline Speakers: Jon Bon Jovi & Jesse Bongiovi, Jenna Lyons, And Christy Turlington Burns

The 2024 Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, has announced its expanded Tribeca X program for the creative marketing and advertising community. Building upon the success of its eight-year legacy, Tribeca X is growing from a one-day program within the larger festival to a signature event over the course of two full days at Convene One Liberty Plaza in Lower Manhattan.

As Tribeca X grows its footprint and doubles down on its commitment to champion the best of brand-supported storytelling and entertainment, Jon Bon Jovi and Jesse Bongiovi, Jenna Lyons, and Christy Turlington Burns have signed on as early headline speakers. Jon Bon Jovi and Jesse Bongiovi will discuss their father-son business Hampton Water wine and the brand's charitable causes. Lyons, who was recently appointed Executive Creative Director of FundamentalCo, will be joined by the company's founder and CEO Jonny Bauer to talk about their vision for the Blackstone-backed agency. Turlington Burns joins the lineup to raise awareness for maternal health and her non-profit Every Mother Counts.

Additional headline speakers include Chairman and CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla, CEO of Publicis Media Dave Penski, CEO of IPG Philippe Krakowsky, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer of BET Media Group Kimberly Paige, Chief Commercial Officer of Molson Coors Michelle St. Jacques, and SVP of Strategy and Innovation at General Motors Alan Wexler.

From purpose-driven marketing to AI, this year's program will explore the most pressing topics of the day for storytellers and business leaders. Participants can look forward to conversations on social and environmental impact, the creator economy, innovations in tech, data and measurement, as well as diversity and representation in advertising.

“Tribeca firmly believes that authentic, high-quality, heart-changing storytelling exists within the world of brands and deserves to be celebrated,” said Jane Rosenthal, cofounder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises. “From feature-length films to 30 second commercial spots, Tribeca X encompasses the full range of brand storytelling, a space brimming with creativity, innovation, and the best kind of rule-breaking.”

Tribeca – home of Tribeca Studios, the branded entertainment division – is committed to revolutionizing the way brands tell stories and engage audiences. Tribeca X Awards, which honor story-driven projects with strong artistic merit, announced the addition of five new categories, including: Creator/Influencer Collaboration, Movie or Series Trailer, :30 Commercial Spot, :60 Commercial Spot, and Video Game. For the full list of categories, visit tribecafilm.com.

Tribeca X Award submissions are open for all categories and the deadline has been extended to April 2. For more information on how to submit, visit tribecafilm.com. Also, for the first time, one-day and two-day passes are available to attendees, granting access to Tribeca X as well as the wider Tribeca Festival. To buy passes, visit tribecafilm.com. The full Tribeca X program will be announced in May.

About Tribeca Festival

The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, music, audio storytelling, games, and XR. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is synonymous with creative expression and entertainment. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices, discovers award-winning talent, curates innovative experiences, and introduces new ideas through exclusive premieres, exhibitions, conversations, and live performances.

The Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. The annual Tribeca Festival will celebrate its 23rd year from June 5–16, 2024 in New York City.

In 2019, James Murdoch's Lupa Systems bought a majority stake in Tribeca Enterprises, bringing together Rosenthal, De Niro, and Murdoch to grow the enterprise.