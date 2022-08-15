Travis Cloer and More Announced for BAT OUT OF HELL- THE MUSICAL Las Vegas Engagement

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical, the unrivalled hit production set to Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's greatest hits and a few of history's best-selling albums, unveils juggernaut cast for the critically acclaimed musical headed to Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on Sept. 27.

The 25-member ensemble of internationally recognized talent, backed by an eight-person live band, will electrify the stage every Tuesday - Sunday and tickets are on sale now at BatOutOfHellVegas.com.

Stay tuned - the highly anticipated starring role of Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

The epic tale of rebellious youth and romance will be performed by a powerhouse cast, hand selected by the all-star producers, including Alize Cruz, local Las Vegas entertainer who plays Raven, the stunning daughter and heiress to the Falco fortune, known for her previous roles in the touring productions of "Sound of Music," and "The Little Mermaid", entertainment veteran Travis Cloer, who takes on the role of Falco, the tyrannical ruler and father of Raven, known for his part in the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway production of "Jersey Boys" and as the longest running actor to play Frankie Valli in the show's history with over 2,200 performances, and Anne Martinez as Sloane, wife of Falco and mother of Raven, seen on stages across the Las Vegas Strip for her veteran roles in "Jubilee!," "Showstoppers," "Fantasy," "Zombie Burlesque," "50 Shades the Musical" and much more

Cruz , Cloer, and Martinez will be joined on stage by an impressive roster of main characters such as Mecca Hicks as Zahara, Je'Shaun Jackson as Jagwire, Freddy Lealoukoula Pomee as Tink, Mikayla Agrella as Valkyrie, best known for her live performance roles in "Anastasia: The Musical," and "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" and Jared Svoboda as Ledoux, previously seen in productions like "Chicago," "Newsies" and "The Little Mermaid", along with a supporting cast of singers, actors and dancers including Matthew Ballestero as Markevitch, Kyle Becker as O'Dessasuite, Kris Bona as Esquivel, Connor Crowley as Denym, Mitchell Gray as Hoffman, Joe Hebel as Hollander, Waverly Jade as Kwaidan, Kyle Kuhlman as Goddesilla, Drew Lake as Bessamy, Ally Mendoza as Leibeswoosh, Paige Anne Mills as Mordema, Justine Rafael as Lunarrow, Jeffrey Ricca as Vanveeteren, James Simpson as Astrogranger, Rachel Wirtz as Vilmos and Laura Wright as Scherzzo.

The production is also complemented by a live band of well-known guitarists, bassists and percussionists such as Flint Hawes, famed musical director and conductor, Jake Langley, previously seen on tour with Bobby "Blue" Band, Donnie and Marie Osmond, Willie Nelson and The Righteous Brothers, Tyler Williams, former musical director who performed with Andrea Bocelli and in several Broadway productions, Chris Cicchino, former lead guitarist of "Rock of Ages", Alex Stopa, Las Vegas-based percussionist who has performed alongside Idina Menzel, Aretha Franklin and in "Wicked," "The Lion King" and "Mary Poppins", Rachel Julian, whose performance credits include Las Vegas Philharmonic, "Lion King - Las Vegas" and "Hairspray", Dave Richardson, acoustic guitarist and New England folk musician, and Angela Chan-Stopa, Las Vegas-based composer and lyricist.

The Bat Out of Hell award-winning musical is a Rocky-Horror, Romeo-and-Juliet celebration of star-crossed lovers from opposite sides of the tracks caught in a city teetering on the brink of disaster.

Bat Out of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 60 million copies worldwide. 16 years later, Steinman scored again with Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, which contained the massive hit I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That). For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night), Bat Out of Hell, I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That) and Two Out of Three Ain't Bad, as well as two previously unreleased songs, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most and Not Allowed to Love.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, original wig designs by Linda McKnight and casting by Louanne Modorma.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical is produced by Michael Cohl, Tony Smith and David Sonenberg with executive producer Julian Stoneman and managed in Las Vegas by BASE Entertainment.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical will perform Tuesday - Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and Sunday at 7 p.m. with tickets starting at $49 plus tax and applicable fees. A special VIP upgrade will be available upon checkout for those looking to elevate their entertainment experience. Tickets are available now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and BatOutOfHellVegas.com.