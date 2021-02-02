Transplants Comedy to Present Live Outdoor Show at Alewife Sunnyside

Transplants Comedy will present a Group Therapy Comedy outdoor show at Alewife Sunnyside.

Laugh it up at this heated, outdoor and socially distanced comedy show with comics from Netflix, Comedy Central and NBC. Hosted by Stephen Campbell, Katie Boyle and Lindsay Theisen.

Every Thursday at 7pm at Alewife Brewing Sunnyside.

This weeks Line up includes:

Maddy Smith Mtvs Wild n' Out

Courtney Bee Gotham

Andrew Schiavone Sirius Xm

Colleen Genevievee

Alex Babbitt HBO's All Def Comedy

Tom Cassidy Adult Swim

Tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/group-therapy-comedy-outdoor-show-at-alewife-tickets-136964098305.