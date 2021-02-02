Transplants Comedy to Present Live Outdoor Show at Alewife Sunnyside
Every Thursday at 7pm at Alewife Brewing Sunnyside.
Transplants Comedy will present a Group Therapy Comedy outdoor show at Alewife Sunnyside.
Laugh it up at this heated, outdoor and socially distanced comedy show with comics from Netflix, Comedy Central and NBC. Hosted by Stephen Campbell, Katie Boyle and Lindsay Theisen.
This weeks Line up includes:
Maddy Smith Mtvs Wild n' Out
Courtney Bee Gotham
Andrew Schiavone Sirius Xm
Colleen Genevievee
Alex Babbitt HBO's All Def Comedy
Tom Cassidy Adult Swim
Tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/group-therapy-comedy-outdoor-show-at-alewife-tickets-136964098305.
