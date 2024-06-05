Transformer Announces Siren Arts 2024 Artists-In-Residence And Public Performances In Asbury Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Transformer celebrates the 8th year of its Siren Arts summer artist residency program and performance art series in Asbury Park, NJ, with a new exhibition space opening on June 13!

Through the generosity of Starfield Companies (formerly iStar), Transformer is taking over the Asbury Ocean Club's corner space at 4th Ave & Kingsley St, Asbury Park, NJ, to further advance its mission of support to emerging artists, and to enhance community engagement with its innovative Siren Arts program and contemporary art practices.

Opening with a reception on June 13, 6-8pm, the new space will feature a summer long exhibition of Siren Arts performance photography by Sara Stadtmiller (Neptune, NJ), along with new paintings by Zach Storm (Raleigh, NC) and additional evolving artwork selections from Transformer's FlatFile program of works on paper by an international mix of artists. The new space will also be utilized by this summer's Siren Arts deepwater artists-in-residence, as they create new works to be presented in public performance art events Thursday evenings July 11 through August 15 on Asbury Park's 2nd Avenue Beach.

Launched in 2017, Siren Arts is a summer artist residency program & performance art series taking place in Asbury Park, NJ. The program primarily supports underserved BIPOC and LGBTQIA2S+ artists based within mid-Atlantic urban centers. Created and curated by Victoria Reis, Transformer's Founder and Executive & Artistic Director, Siren Arts is an expansion of Transformer's mission to connect and promote emerging visual artists, to advance them in their artistic careers, and to build and engage audiences with new and best contemporary arts practices.

Each summer, the participating Siren Arts artists explore oceanic inspired themes that celebrate the ocean and build awareness on the intersectional implications of climate change. Artists are selected via recommendations from Siren Arts alumni artists and in collaboration with peer art spaces, including Brooklyn Arts Exchange (Brooklyn, NY), Art in Odd Places (New York), and Asian Art Alliance (Philadelphia, PA), among others.

This year's Siren Arts: deepwater artists-in-residence include:

July 8 - 12 / Tai Tai (New York, Chicago, Los Angeles)

July 15 - 19 / tasha dougé (Bronx, NY)

July 22 - 26 / Jordan Deal (Philadelphia, PA)

July 29 - Aug 2 / Erin Ellen Kelly (New York, NY)

August 5 - 9 / Laura Bernstein, with Patty Gone, and Perrin Ireland (New York, NY)

Aug 12 - 16 / Kelindah Schuster (Brooklyn, NY)

Each artist residency will feature a public artist talk at 6pm Wednesdays at Siren Arts new exhibition space, and public performance art events at 7pm Thursdays on Asbury Park's 2nd Avenue Beach. All programming is presented free of charge; all are welcome to participate.