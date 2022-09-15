Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Touchstone Theatre To Present New Play YAGA By Kat Sandler

YAGA follows the search into the mysterious disappearance of yogurt empire heir and infamous college boy lothario, Henry Kalles.

Sep. 15, 2022  

Touchstone Theatre kicks off their 2022/2023 theatre season with YAGA by Dora Mavor Award-Winning playwright Kat Sandler running October 27 to November 5, 2022 at Historic Theatre, The Cultch.

Set in an isolated small town, YAGA follows the search into the mysterious disappearance of yogurt empire heir and infamous college boy lothario, Henry Kalles. When the town's female sheriff, Detective Carson (Genevieve Fleming), reluctantly allows big city private eye Charlie Rapp (Aidan Correia) to join the hunt, topping their foul play suspect list is Professor Katherine Yazov (played by Colleen Wheeler), a sexy, whip-smart forensic bone expert with a shadowy past and an appetite for young men.

But what begins as a classic whodunit, soon crosses into supernatural territory as the mythic Baba Yaga - the mother of monsters - begins to weave her dark magic into this crime tale. As the list of suspects pile-up and rumours begin to surface of a wooden hut deep in the woods surrounded by the bones of wicked men, a new evil takes shape one that speaks of female pain, rage, and power.

World premiering in 2019 to rave reviews at Toronto's Tarragon Theatre, YAGA re-envisions a legendary folk anti-hero through Sandler's razor-sharp feminist wit. Part thriller, part comedy, part nightmare fairy-tale, YAGA leads us into an unforgettable world of trickery and revenge  just in time for Halloween!

YAGA stars Jessie award-winning Colleen Wheeler (Elizabeth Rex, Bard on the Beach), Genevieve Fleming (Clean, Neworld Theatre), and newcomer Aidan Correia (Amadeus, Phoenix Theatre).

The mysterious disappearance and suspected murder of a college bad boy leads a local small-town sheriff, a young private detective, and a university professor with a taste for younger men into a labyrinth of secret lives, ancient magic, and multiple suspects.

Learn more about Touchstone's 2022/2023 season at touchstonetheatre.com


