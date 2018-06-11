Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 6/10-6/11/2018

1) BREAKING: Original Film Star Sasson Gabai will Join THE BAND'S VISIT on Broadway as Tewfiq this Month

by BWW News Desk - June 11, 2018 It was quite the eventful night for THE BAND'S VISIT. The show won Tonys in 10 of the 11 categories for which it was nominated, including the biggest prize of the evening, Best Musical. However, trophies weren't the only things to be excited about, as in the press room a long wafting rumor was confirmed as we learned that Israeli actor Sasson Gabai would be taking over the role that won Tony Shalhoub a Tony award beginning on June 26. (more...)