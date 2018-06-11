Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 6/10-6/11/2018
|
1)
BREAKING: Original Film Star Sasson Gabai will Join THE BAND'S VISIT on Broadway as Tewfiq this Month
by BWW News Desk - June 11, 2018
It was quite the eventful night for THE BAND'S VISIT. The show won Tonys in 10 of the 11 categories for which it was nominated, including the biggest prize of the evening, Best Musical. However, trophies weren't the only things to be excited about, as in the press room a long wafting rumor was confirmed as we learned that Israeli actor Sasson Gabai would be taking over the role that won Tony Shalhoub a Tony award beginning on June 26. (more...)
|
2)
VIDEO: John Leguizamo Accepts his Special Tony Award Saying, 'I'm an Immigrant, and I'm Not an Animal.'
by Stage Tube - June 11, 2018
On Sunday night, John Leguizamo won a Special Tony Award for his numerous contributions to the theatre. Accepting his award, he started his speech saying, 'I'm an immigrant, and I'm not an animal.' See Leguizamo's Fell Acceptance Speech Here. (more...)
|
3)
Photo Coverage: Inside the Tonys Winners Room! Part 4
by BWW News Desk - June 11, 2018
The Tony Awards are under way and we've got a line on the winners! Partway through the evening we've got Nathan Lane, the team of The Band's Visit and more! (more...)