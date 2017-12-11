Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 12/10-12/11/2017

Dec. 11, 2017  
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, December 11, 2017 - Monday, December 11, 2017. Catch up below!

  • Rock Legend Alice Cooper Joins JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE!
  • VAMPIRE DIARIES Star Paul Wesley Joins Robert Fairchild in FRANKENSTEIN Off-Broadway; Cast Complete!
  • Michael Luwoye to Take His Shot in HAMILTON's Title Role on Broadway
  • Dustin Hoffman Accused of Sexual Misconduct During Death of a Salesman on Broadway
  • A Whole New World! Arielle Jacobs to Succeed Courtney Reed as 'Jasmine' in Broadway's ALADDIN
  • VIDEO: WAITRESS' Jason Mraz and Betsy Wolfe Perform 'It Only Takes a Taste' on RACHAEL RAY

