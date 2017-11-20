Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 11/19-11/20/2017
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, November 20, 2017 - Monday, November 20, 2017. Catch up below!
VIDEO: Ben Platt Takes His Final Bow in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
VIDEO: First Look - Barbra Streisand Performs 'Pure Imagination' from Upcoming Netflix Special
DVR Alert: Barbra Streisand to Talk Netflix Special & More on ELLEN
AUDIO: Listen to the Never-Before-Heard Track 'In the Bedroom Down the Hall' from DEAR EVAN HANSEN, Out Today!
Breaking: Matthew Morrison, Adrienne Warren & More Join DAMN YANKEES Benefit Concert
Photo Flash: Welcome to Buenos Aires! First Look at EVITA at Asolo Rep
|
1)
New Block of Tickets Now Available for THE BAND'S VISIT Through September 2018
by BWW News Desk - November 20, 2017
Producers announced today that a new block of tickets for the The Best Musical Of The Year (Terry Teachout, The Wall Street Journal), The Band's Visit will go on sale on Monday, November 20, 2017 at 10:00am (ET) for performances through Sunday, September 2, 2018. Featuring music and lyrics by David Yazbek, a book by Itamar Moses, based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and directed by David Cromer, THE BAND'S VISIT opened on Broadway on Thursday, November 9, 2017, to the best reviews of the season, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) (more...)