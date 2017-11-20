Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 11/19-11/20/2017

1) New Block of Tickets Now Available for THE BAND'S VISIT Through September 2018

by BWW News Desk - November 20, 2017 Producers announced today that a new block of tickets for the The Best Musical Of The Year (Terry Teachout, The Wall Street Journal), The Band's Visit will go on sale on Monday, November 20, 2017 at 10:00am (ET) for performances through Sunday, September 2, 2018. Featuring music and lyrics by David Yazbek, a book by Itamar Moses, based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and directed by David Cromer, THE BAND'S VISIT opened on Broadway on Thursday, November 9, 2017, to the best reviews of the season, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) (more...)