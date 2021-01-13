Top Emerging Artists Kick Off Year With 2021 National YoungArts Week

The 142 artists showcased throughout the week are all 2021 YoungArts award winners at the Finalist level, the organization's highest honor, and were selected for their caliber of artistic achievement by esteemed-discipline specific panels of artists through a rigorous blind adjudication process. From January 3-9, the artists participated in an intensive program of online classes and workshops with internationally recognized leaders in their fields, during which they recorded and developed their work for National YoungArts Week +.

WHEN & WHERE

National YoungArts Week + Virtual Public Performance Presentations

January 25-January 30, 2021

All events will stream from youngarts.org. RSVP here.

Monday, January 25, 2021

8:00 PM ET

National YoungArts Week + Celebration hosted by Josh Groban,

Voice Performance and the premiere of Together, a short film

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

8:00 PM ET

Jazz Concert and Theater Performance**

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

8:00 PM ET

Dance Performance and Film Screenings**

Thursday, January 28, 2021

8:00 PM ET

Classical Music Performance

Friday, January 29, 2021

8:00 PM ET

Design, Photography and Visual Arts Exhibition Opening curated by Jasmine Wahi**

Saturday, January 30, 2021

8:00 PM ET

Writers' Readings**

**All ages are welcome to YoungArts performances and exhibitions, but please be aware that performances may include adult language and topics.

Produced by National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts), all public programs are part of National YoungArts Week +, the organization's signature program offering the most accomplished 15-18-year-old (or in grades 10-12) artists the opportunity to participate in a week long virtual program of workshops and panels, opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration, project-based assignments and classes with renown guest artists in their fields who will provide insight, coaching and mentorship throughout the week. Guest artists for National YoungArts Week + include acclaimed visual artists Zoë Buckman, Titus Kaphar and Hank Willis Thomas; Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction recipient and bestselling author Edwidge Danticat; Grammy Award-winning vocalist and songwriter Lisa Fischer; Grammy and Tony Award nominee and Broadway actor Michael McElroy*; principal clarinetist of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra Anthony McGill; editor at large for special projects at TIME and photographer Paul Moakley; Grammy Award-winning film composer Nora Kroll Rosenbaum*; influential graphic designer Paula Scher; and Emmy and Grammy award-winning audio engineer Patrick Smith. Click here for the full list of guest artist bios.

Typically, an all-expenses paid in-person program, National YoungArts Week + has transitioned to be virtual and YoungArts has worked to ensure there are no barriers to participation during the week.

Following the weeklong intensive program, audiences across the country will have the opportunity to meet the next generation of artists beginning Monday, January 25 at 8 PM ET through six nights of free virtual public performances, writers' readings and an exhibition, and through a digital anthology and catalogue available on youngarts.org.