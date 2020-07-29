Top 10 Tunes with Andrew Barth Feldman

Your favorite Broadway stars are sharing the tunes that are getting them through quarantine.

Today's playlist is from Andrew Barth Feldman! Feldman made his Broadway debut as Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen.

Listen to Andrew's playlist below!

All I Need by Jacob Collier

I had to open with a Jacob Collier song. If you don't know his work, he's pretty much the Mozart/Beethoven/what-have-you of now, and this song in particular just gets me so amped up.

Forget - Live from Spotify, NYC by Lianne La Havas

For many days in quarantine I've just had the "This Is Lianne La Havas" playlist on Spotify going on a loop. Everything she touches is gold. Her voice is the musical equivalent of, like, a water bed. (I have never been on a water bed, that feels important to note).

Bloom - Bonus Track by The Paper Kites

I used to listen to this song in the car on the way to the Music Box Theater and just feel the universe. Listen with earbuds if you can.

Tearin' Up My Heart by Scary Pockets

Scary Pockets is always fun, but this particular track is the equivalent of coffee for me. Michael Mayo's voice is both steel and jelly at the same time. The bass line is like a disco trampoline. Go check out more Scary Pockets and go check out more Michael Mayo!

Like Rock & Roll and Radio by Ray LaMontagne

My brother snuck this song on our "Soft Guitar Road Trip" playlist and I fell in love. Just feels right.

Insomniac by Amber Run

Amber Run is huge for me and my friends, and I used this song in the opening of our "Catcher in the Rye" short film in my sophomore year of high school. It just feels like you want to get up and RUN.

What Are We Waiting For (feat. Nicolette Robinson) by Leslie Odom, Jr.

We all dropped right back into our Leslie Odom, Jr. love after we watched Hamilfilm, but this song is on every playlist I ever have. Nicolette and Leslie singing together should be the only thing our ears ever hear from here on out.

Breaking Free - Nini, Ricky & E.J. Version from HSMTMTS

I mean, like, I had to. I think that one of my Core Memories is standing in Penn Station right after this episode had aired and playing this song on repeat. Like, actually, I just listened to it on repeat ten times. Matt Cornett. Olivia Rodrigo. Joshua Bassett. If you don't know their names (which I'm sure you do), write them down. They're supernovas. Also, just watch the damn show.

Chicago by Sufjan Stevens

One time I decided I was going to walk from rehearsal at the Music Box Theater to Stars in the Alley rehearsal across town, and I listened to this entire album. I mean, Sufjan Stevens is a master. So much of his music helped me drop into Evan; I connect with his work so much.

It's Not the Same Anymore by Rex Orange County

Okay so number one: this album is a perfect breakup album. It is never sad or self-pitying, it's always exploring how change can be positive, and that is especially present in this song.

Number two: I think that that totally applies to our quarantine situation. It's NOT the same anymore. It isn't "better," like the song suggests, but we can make something out of this and learn something from all of this.

Number three: Summer vibes. Enjoy.

