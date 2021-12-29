Top 10 Reasons to Attend EPIC Event

There are so many great reasons to attend the Entertainment & Performing Arts Industry Conference (EPIC) online on January 10, 2022. Here are just 10 of them!

1. Global Experience & Diversity

Where else can you hear from designers from Hungary, actors in Australia, directors from Singapore, and producers from Korea? Not to mention some of Broadway's best. EPIC connects you to arts and entertainment leaders around the world!

2. The Speakers are Industry Leaders

The speakers at EPIC have hundreds of awards and recognitions, including Tonys, Grammys, Emmys, Oliviers and much, much more. The 120 speakers are some of the industries brightest and most successful all gathered on one platform in one 24 hour period!

3. Professional Development

What are you doing to develop yourself as an artist/technical/creative/production person and work on your career? Professional development opportunities in our industry are rare. EPIC is a chance for you to grow: gaining insights and inspiration from some of the best in the business.

4. Networking - Make new friends and contacts

Who you know is still one of the greatest factors in a successful career in the arts and entertainment. It can get you the big break or opportunity that you need. EPIC puts you in a place where you can meet new people in the business and make those vital connections.

5. Career Advancement - It only takes one

Of the many people you can meet and the speakers you will hear from, it only takes one seed, one spark, one connection to change the arc of your career. Give yourself every opportunity to succeed!

6. Value - Best bang for your buck

The Standard ticket comes with access to all 24 hours of EPIC live on Jan. 10 for only $60. It's a great value even if you don't say up all night. If you only do 6 hours, that's only $10 an hour for unique sessions with industry leaders, the Expo, EPIC Radio, and Networking. This is a value you can't get anywhere else!

7. On Demand Access

If you aren't available on Jan. 10 or only for part of the day and don't want to miss a moment, the Premium ticket adds ON DEMAND ACCESS through February 12th! That's a month to access all of the 120 speakers in 50+ sessions. That's over 50 hours of content on a wide variety of topics. You'll truly have the full EPIC experience!

8. Curated for Specialists or Generalists

So many of us in the industry don't just do one thing. We're flexible, variable, multi-hyphenates. EPIC is organized into 4 track or pillars; CREATE, PERFORM, DESIGN & PRODUCE. Find your tribe in one of the pillars or dance between all of them throughout the conference.

9. The Online Experience is Safe and Interactive - Next best thing to being in person

With the rise of new variants, it's comforting to know that we can still gather, communicate, and connect online. The EPIC platform is dynamic, intuitive, and highly interactive. There are networking functions, event wide chats, and private chat, as well as video conferencing. Hang out in the EPIC radio room or virtually stroll through the Expo. It's yours to navigate.

10. You LOVE the theatre, You'll LOVE everything about EPIC.

We went into this business because we love it. At heart, we all just want to sit in a theatre. We enjoy making it and we enjoy watching it. EPIC is filled with theatre lovers just like you. And when we say "Theatre" we mean dance, opera, circus, and ceremonies. It's one great big show. Fill your bucket, taking in sessions from every aspect of arts and entertainment.

