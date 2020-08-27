Tonya Pinkins, Judy Kuhn, Seth Rudetsky, Carmen Cusack and More to be Featured in THE NEW WORKS VIRTUAL FESTIVAL

Submissions are currently open for The New Works Virtual Festival, which will take place from Sunday October 18th to Saturday the 24th.

From Sunday October 18th to Saturday the 24th, the first-ever New Works Virtual Festival (NWVF) will stream video readings of 20 new scripts featuring the work of a diverse group of writers and all-star cast members. All proceeds will be donated to the Actors Fund. Viewers will purchase a pass to tune into a full week of developing stage and screen properties in their respective public premieres.

NWVF's lineup of 20 plays in 7 days will consist of non-musical pieces; both full length and one-act plays, screenplays, and television pilots. These will be selected from open submissions. To submit a written work for consideration, email your attached script to nwvfsubmission@gmail.com by September 14th. The team is currently searching for writers of all backgrounds to add to the already hundreds of offerings in order to present a global, divergent collection of compositions to help support the entertainment industry's valued workers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival will feature theatrical talent such as Tony Award winners Anthony Crivello, Shuler Hensley, Tonya Pinkins, John Rubenstein, Tony nominees Kevin Chamberlin, Robert Cuccioli, Carmen Cusack, Felicia P. Fields, Daniel Jenkins, Richard Kind,Liz Larsen, and Robert Torti, three-time nominees Marc Kudisch and Mary Testa, four-time nominee Judy Kuhn, as well as internet and radio personality Seth Rudetsky. Stars of the screen such as six-time Emmy winner Bruce Vilanch, Emmy winner (and Tony nominee) Ted Louis Levy, three-time nominee Mia Moravis, Golden Globe Award nominee Joely Fisher, and Oscar nominee Chris Sarandon. NWVF will be produced by Kevin Pollack, Jim Auld, and Bart Shatto.

Like and subscribe to the New Works Virtual Festival on Facebook and YouTube as well as @newworksvirtualfestival on Instagram and Twitter for submission updates as well as ticketing and information. Use the hashtag #NWVFest for all related content.

NWVF is partnering with the Actors Fund, the national human services organization dedicated to meeting the needs of the entertainment community, providing services like emergency financial assistance, affordable housing, health care and insurance counseling, senior care, secondary career development and more. Learn more about them at www.actorsfund.org.

NWFV will also feature performers Amir Arison, Matthew Arkin, Jos N. Banks, Christina Bianco, Ron Bohmer, Larry Joe Campbell, Megan Cavanagh, Eddie Cooper, Lee Curreri, Ellis Gage, Tyce Green, Alan H. Green, Ann Harada, Elaine Hendrix, Philip Hernandez, Rodney Hicks, Zach Infante, Adam Jacobs, Richard Karn, Donnie Kehr, Keith Byron Kirk, Leigh Ann Larkin, Dan Lauria, Chris Lemmon, Michael Leon-Wooley, Jeff McCarthy, Stuart Pankin, Richard Pryor, Jr., Vincent Rodriguez III, Christy Carlson Romano, Drew Sarich, Sharone Sayegh, Laura Schein, Adam B. Shapiro, Bart Shatto, Ray Shell, Stephen Tobolowsky, Thomas Tulak, Vishal Vaidya, Sal Viviano, Jon Patrick Walker, George Wendt, Richard White, Brynn Williams, Robert Wuhl, Necar Zadegan, and more.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You