Tony Yazbeck Joins AMERICAN SPORTS STORY With Lindsay Mendez & Josh Andrés Rivera

Yazbeck will play Urban Meyer, the head coach of the University of Florida.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 1 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight! Photo 3 MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight!
Video: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song in New Music Video Photo 4 Video: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song

Tony Yazbeck Joins AMERICAN SPORTS STORY With Lindsay Mendez & Josh Andrés Rivera

Tony Yazbeck has joined Ryan Murphy’s latest FX anthology American Sports Story.

Deadline reports that Yazbeck will play a key recurring role opposite the previously reported Lindsay Mendez, Josh Andrés Rivera, and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The series follows Aaron Hernandez's journey from being the New England Patriots tight end to a convicted murderer who took his own life. The series will examine his legacy and where it stands in the culture of American sports.

Yazbeck will play Urban Meyer, the head coach of the University of Florida, whose desire to win football games overcome the promises he makes to the students that play for him. 

Rivera, who appeared in the West Side Story film and national tour of Hamilton, will play Aaron Hernandez. Mendez will play Tanya Singleton, Aaron Hernandez’s cousin and pseudo-mother figure, with Schwarzenegger as Tim Tebow.

About Tony Yazbeck

Yazbeck is a Tony Award-nominated actor and director who has directed many collaborative theatrical concerts for the YoungArts Foundation, most recently at The Kennedy Center. He will be directing Stephen Schwartz’s Children of Eden at David Geffen Hall (Lincoln Center) on February 18, 2024.

He has been an associate of Bill T. Jones, Tina Landau, and has collaborated with many other award-winning directors. As an actor, he most recently starred as Cary Grant in the new musical Flying Over Sunset on Broadway at Lincoln Center Theatre. He began his career at the age of 11 on Broadway in Gypsy with Tyne Daly.

For the 2014 Broadway revival of On the Town, he won the Astaire Award. He was nominated for the Tony, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his virtuosic performance. He also starred in the Susan Stroman/Harold Prince–helmed Japan and Broadway productions of Prince of Broadway, for which he received the Chita Rivera Award as well as Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations. 

His other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland (J.M. Barrie), Chicago (Billy Flynn), Irving Berlin’s White Christmas (Phil Davis), Gypsy with Patti LuPone (Tulsa; Outer Critics Circle nomination), A Chorus Line (Al), Oklahoma!, and Never Gonna Dance. Off-Broadway credits include A Chorus Line (City Center), The Cradle Will Rock (Classic Stage), The Beast in the Jungle (Vineyard Theatre), The Scarlet Pimpernel and Crazy For You (both at David Geffen Hall), Fanny Hill (York Theatre), and for New York City Center Encores! he has appeared in Little Me, On the Town, Gypsy, The Apple Tree, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, and Pardon My English. 



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Shaiman, Pasek, & Paul Perform Song From ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Photo
Video: Shaiman, Pasek, & Paul Perform Song From ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Songwriters Marc Shaiman, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul performed 'Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?' from Only Murders in the Building in an all new video posted to social media. Check out the video here!

2
Patrick Page in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Extends; Plus New Photos Photo
Patrick Page in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Extends; Plus New Photos

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain, a new work created and performed by Patrick Page and based on the villains of William Shakespeare, will extend performances at the DR2 (103 E 15th Street) Theatre through Sunday, February 25, 2024.

3
Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway Photo
Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy Monty Python's Spamalot celebrates opening knight tonight at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).   Read the reviews!

4
New Musical TAMMY FAYE is Coming to Broadway During 2024-25 Season Photo
New Musical TAMMY FAYE is Coming to Broadway During 2024-25 Season

The Almeida Theatre production of the Olivier-nominated musical, TAMMY FAYE, will premiere at a Nederlander Theatre on Broadway in the 2024-25 Season. Learn more about the production here!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EPSabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP
Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Snow Angel' Album With Four New SongsReneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Snow Angel' Album With Four New Songs
Lana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves & More Join CHRISTMAS AT GRACELAND on NBCLana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves & More Join CHRISTMAS AT GRACELAND on NBC
Derek & Julianne Hough to Host Disney Holiday Special; ALADDIN to PerformDerek & Julianne Hough to Host Disney Holiday Special; ALADDIN to Perform

Videos

First Look at TO WONG FOO The Musical in London Video
First Look at TO WONG FOO The Musical in London
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas' Video
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
THE BOOK OF MORMON
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You