Tony-Winner Victoria Clark Chats With The Cool Kids Table Podcast
On the latest episode of The Cool Kids Table podcast, Maggie Stiggers & Spiro Marcos, the co-hosts and co-founders of NikoFrank Productions, chat with Tony Award Winner Victoria Clark. The podcast, affiliated with Radio Free Brooklyn, highlights a guest each episode from the entertainment business who has a reputation for kindness and humility.
Victoria Clark has been seen in twelve Broadway shows and won the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her portrayal of Margaret Johnson in the Lincoln Center Theater production of the The Light in the Piazza. She also holds Tony nominations for her roles in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Gigi, and Sister Act. Just before the Coronavirus outbreak, she was in the middle of directing the City Center Encoures! production of Love Life starring Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell and Tony nominee Kate Baldwin accompanied by an all star cast. Victoria is also an educator and director. She made her film directorial debut working with NikoFrank Productions on "My First Start" which was recognized by The New York Women in Film and Television organization.
Her theatrical directing includes The Dance of Death by August Strindberg for Classic Stage Company in New York, Newton's Cradle (NYMF, Best Musical, Best Director), and The Trouble With Doug at Fredericia Theatre in Denmark, to name a few. During her episode of the podcast Victoria opens about her childhood, recalls funny auditions stories, chats about her new role as Eastern Principle Counselor with Actors Equity, past roles and directors who have inspired her, and so much more.
Victoria's episode of The Cool Kids Table is available to stream and download on Apple Music, Spotify, Radio Free Brooklyn, Google Play Music, and everywhere you listen to podcasts. Other recent guests on The Cool Kids Table podcast include: Edmond Hawkins (HBO Director) Conor Ryan (Cinderella, Desperate Measures, John and Jen) Kerry Frances ("Knives Out" Actress) Andy Roth (Voice Over Casting Director) Matt Forbes (Recording Artist) Michael Stiggers Jr (The Lion King, Beautiful:The Carole King Musical) DeAnne Stewart (Jagged Little Pill) Stephanie Torns (Waitress, Wicked) Heidi Marshall (Award Winning Filmmaker and Coach, CD for Broadway's RENT) Jasper Grant (Broadway coach, Musical Director)
NikoFrank Productions is an award winning non profit production company co-founded and executive produced by Spiro Marcos and Maggie Stiggers. Their original sketch comedy show, "Theatre School Dropouts" is available for purchase or download on Amazon Prime. For more information visit their website www.nikofrankproductions.com.
