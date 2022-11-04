Tony-Winner Michael Cerveris To Star In A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL At Pittsburgh CLO

Pittsburgh CLO brings one of the nation's top performers, Michael Cerveris, to town in the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge in its 31st annual production of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL, December 9-23 at the Byham Theater.



"I feel very grateful being invited to join the Pittsburgh CLO as part of this most treasured holiday tradition," says Michael Cerveris, "I think nearly all of us see ourselves somewhere in the tale of Scrooge's redemption. The story's message, that we can all still change for the better, is one that means more than ever these days. And getting to share the ways this tale makes a place for every one of us at the holiday table...well it's a true gift," said Cerveris.



"Pittsburgh CLO's A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL is one of the City's favorite holiday traditions," says Mark Fleischer, Pittsburgh CLO Executive Producer, "and casting the perfect actor to play temperamental Scrooge is a key element of what makes the show so special year after year. I am so pleased that Michael is joining us in Pittsburgh to be a part of this special production and to entertain local audiences as the miserly Mr. Scrooge who finds love, hope and redemption in the end." Mark adds, "Also, bonus is that we get to bring Michael home for the holidays - with his dad who lives in the North Hills area of Pittsburgh!"



Each December, Pittsburgh CLO's student matinees of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL introduce over 7,000 young people to the magic of live theater, many for the first time. Families, co-workers, and groups of friends from across the region make this beloved holiday tradition an annual outing to experience and sing-along with the magic of this seasonal favorite.



Michael Cerveris is a two-time Tony Award winning actor for his roles as "Bruce Bechdel" in Fun Home, for which he also received the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Actor, and as "John Wilkes Booth" in Assassins. He has also garnered Tony Award nominations for his roles in Evita, LoveMusik, Sweeney Todd, and The Who's Tommy. He can currently be seen on television as "Watson" in the HBO series THE GILDED AGE. He can also be seen as "Assistant Director Gunn" in the most recent season of the Netflix series MINDHUNTER and in HBO's THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA. He is most recognizable to television audiences for his roles as "James Castro" on CBS' THE GOOD WIFE, "Ramses IV" on Amazon's THE TICK, "Professor Pyg" on FOX's GOTHAM, as "Marvin Frey" on HBO's TREME and as the "Observer" on FOX's FRINGE. His film credits include the cult hits STAKE LAND, CIRQUE DU FREAK: THE VAMPIRE'S ASSISTANT, and THE MEXICAN opposite James Gandolfini with Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts.

Cerveris also has an extensive career as a musician. He has sung with the New York City Opera and the New York Philharmonic, and at venues including Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and New Orleans' JazzFest. He was the guitarist in punk icon Bob Mould's touring band on his US/UK tour and has shared stages with Pete Townshend, Frank Black of the Pixies, The Breeders, Teenage Fanclub and Stone Temple Pilots. He has released two solo albums, Dog Eared and Piety. He tours and records with his Americana band, Loose Cattle, who have released a live debut album, North of Houston, the vinyl Pony Girl 45, and their Christmas album Seasonal Affective Disorder.

*Sensory- Friendly Performance: Join us for a specially adapted performance of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL on Saturday,December 17 at 10am.

Pittsburgh CLO is committed to providing an environment that is welcoming to all audiences; sensory-friendly performances provide an opportunity for patrons of all ages to engage in and enjoy live musical theater together with family and friends. Sensory-friendly performances include slight production accommodations (lower sound levels, elimination of some special effects, etc.) that are intended to help make a live performance more enjoyable for audience members with sensory sensitivities, autism, anxiety, movement challenges, disability and more. For more information - please see our Sensory Friendly Flyer.



**ASL: Sign language interpretation will be available at this performance. If you require ASL at any other performance time - this can be arranged upon request. Requests for sign language interpreters must be received at least two weeks prior to the event and is subject to the availability of an interpreter.

Choirs listed will perform prior to start of show on specific dates starting at listed showtime.

A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL will be presented at the Byham Theater (6th & Fort Duquesne Boulevard) December 9-23. Tickets range from $25 - $75.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.pittsburghclo.org/buy-tickets or by phone at 412-456-6666 or in person at the Benedum Center Box Office. For more information, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207633®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pittsburghclo.org%2Fshows%2Fa-musical-christmas-carol?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.