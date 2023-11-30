Tony-Winner Leslie Odom, Jr. To Hold In-Store Event At Barnes & Noble Union Square To Celebrate New Album

Barnes & Noble - Union Square will host an in-store event with Tony Award-winner Leslie Odom, Jr. to celebrate the release of his new album, When A Crooner Dies. on December 4, 2023 at 2PM for an

Leslie brand-new album, When A Crooner Dies, was released on November 17 via BMG. It's all new, original music and marks his fifth full-length studio album – listen here.

He is also officially back on Broadway for the first time since his Tony Award-winning performance as “Aaron Burr” in Hamilton and is currently starring in and co-producing the first Broadway revival of the classic American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by the legendary Ossie Davis. The play opened on September 27 to RAVE reviews and unanimous acclaim and has already been extended to run until February 4, 2024.