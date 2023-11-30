Tony-Winner Leslie Odom, Jr. To Hold In-Store Event At Barnes & Noble Union Square To Celebrate New Album

leslie odom, jr. to host in-store CD signing and photo event at barnes & noble union square on 12/4, 2pm

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit? Photo 1 How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit?
Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs 'Corn' & 'Independently Owned' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Photo 2 Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 4 Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Purlie Victorious Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $72
Cast
Photos
Videos
Purlie Victorious

Purlie Victorious

Barnes & Noble - Union Square will host an in-store event with Tony Award-winner  Leslie Odom, Jr. to celebrate the release of his new album, When A Crooner Dies. on December 4, 2023 at 2PM for an

Leslie brand-new album, When A Crooner Dies, was released on November 17 via BMG. It's all new, original music and marks his fifth full-length studio album – listen here.

He is also officially back on Broadway for the first time since his Tony Award-winning performance as “Aaron Burr” in Hamilton and is currently starring in and co-producing the first Broadway revival of the classic American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by the legendary Ossie Davis. The play opened on September 27 to RAVE reviews and unanimous acclaim and has already been extended to run until February 4, 2024.





Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Member Willa Bost Sings Carols For A Cure Photo
Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Member Willa Bost Sings Carols For A Cure

See Purlie Victorious' Willa Bost sing Carols for a Cure!

2
Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Welcomes Angela Bassett, Alicia Keys, and More Photo
Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Welcomes Angela Bassett, Alicia Keys, and More

See photos from a special Saturday Night on Broadway! The Music Box Theatre was graced by multiple celebrities on Saturday Night for the performance of Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch. 

3
Listen: Hear Leslie Odom Jr.s New Solo Album When a Crooner Dies Photo
Listen: Hear Leslie Odom Jr.'s New Solo Album 'When a Crooner Dies'

Leslie Odom, Jr. has released his brand-new studio album, When A Crooner Dies  – available everywhere now. When A Crooner Dies is Leslie’s fifth full-length album and his first of all-new original music since 2019. Also dropping are visualizers for each track on the album. A music video for 'Loved' was also released.

4
Bid on the Chance to Meet Leslie Odom, Jr. With 2 Tickets to PURLIE VICTORIOUS Photo
Bid on the Chance to Meet Leslie Odom, Jr. With 2 Tickets to PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Bid on the exclusive chance to meet Tony Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr. and enjoy 2 tickets to the highly acclaimed musical Purlie Victorious in New York. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the incredible talents of Leslie Odom, Jr. in a captivating performance.

More Hot Stories For You

Corbin Bleu, Roger Bart, Sierra Boggess & More to Join Broadway Cares' RED BUCKET FOLLIESCorbin Bleu, Roger Bart, Sierra Boggess & More to Join Broadway Cares' RED BUCKET FOLLIES
Video: Original MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Members Visit the Broadway RevivalVideo: Original MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Members Visit the Broadway Revival
Roundabout Theatre Company 2024 Gala to Honor Kenny Leon & Feature Ariana DeBose PerformanceRoundabout Theatre Company 2024 Gala to Honor Kenny Leon & Feature Ariana DeBose Performance
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, PURLIE VICTORIOUS, SPAMALOT & HARMONY to Host Performances Benefiting The Entertainment Community FundMERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, PURLIE VICTORIOUS, SPAMALOT & HARMONY to Host Performances Benefiting The Entertainment Community Fund

Videos

Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY Video
Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You