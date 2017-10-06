Tony Winner Beth Leavel Headlines Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma's BROADWAY BALL Tonight

Tony Award-winning actress Beth Leavel has been announced as the headlining performer at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma's 2017 Broadway Ball.

Leavel will perform selections from several musicals at the ball, which also includes an awards presentation, raffle and silent auction. It will be held at the Embassy Suites Oklahoma City Downtown/Medical Center tonight, October 6.

"I am so excited to welcome back to Lyric Theatre, Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel to entertain our guests at the Broadway Ball," said Lyric's Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron. "She is one of the most talented and hysterically funny Broadway Leading Ladies working today, and I am so thankful she has made time to join us for such a fun evening celebrating Lyric Theatre. This special musical appearance is one you won't want to miss."

Patrons may recognize Leavel from her two previous Lyric at the Civic appearances - as Mrs. Sally Adams in Call Me Madam and Mrs. Hannigan in Annie.

Leavel made her Broadway debut in 1985 with the production of 42nd Street. But, it was her work as Beatrice Stockwell in The Drowsy Chaperone that earned her a Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in 2006. Other Broadway credits include Crazy for You, The Civil War, Young Frankenstein, Mamma Mia!, Elf The Musical and Bandstand.

In 2011, she received Tony and Drama Desk nominations once again for her role as Florence Greenberg in Baby It's You!

A lifelong advocate for the arts and social services also will be recognized by Lyric with its top honor during the black-tie event. Mary Deane Streich will receive the John Kirkpatrick Award, named after Lyric's founder.

"This award is given by Lyric's board of directors to individuals who have a deep sense of commitment and dedication to musical theatre and theatre education," said Catherine Warren, Lyric's director of development. "Mary Deane Streich has been a passionate supporter of Lyric for more than a decade, even contributing one of the lead gifts to help renovate the Plaza Theatre."

Streich first became involved with Lyric in 2003 during a New York City-sponsored trip. The following year, she joined the Broadway Ball committee, and in 2006, was appointed to Lyric's board of directors. She served two terms on the organization's executive committee as marketing vice president and then as an at-large member.

Past recipients of the John Kirkpatrick Award include John Kirkpatrick, Fred Zahn, Lou C. Kerr, Dottie Orcutt, Joel Levine, Mike Turpen, Gail K. Beals, Mark W. Funke, Robert S. McKown, the Gaylord family, Paula Stover, William J. Ross, Robert J. Ross and Don T. Zachritz.

Single tickets to the Broadway Ball are $250 and sponsorship levels start at $600. For more information, call 405-524-9310 or visit www.LyricTheatreOKC.org/support-giving/broadway-ball.

Founded in 1963, Lyric is Oklahoma's leading professional theatre company. For more than 50 years, Lyric has produced classic and contemporary musicals and plays featuring both nationally known Broadway stars and local favorites. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron and Managing Director Jim Reynolds, Lyric produces large-scale, fully orchestrated musicals at the Civic Center Music Hall each summer, as well as full-scale productions at the Plaza Theatre during the spring, fall and winter. Lyric's ThElma Gaylord Academy is a professional training ground for students ages 5-18, offering classes in all aspects of musical theatre. Academy students have the opportunity to perform in two full-scale productions each year on the Plaza Theatre stage. Lyric is a member agency of Allied Arts. Lyric Theatre is a 501 (C)(3) non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.LyricTheatreOKC.com.

