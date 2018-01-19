Tony Winner Alan Cumming to Be Honored at 6th Annual SCAD aTVfest

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has announced that Alan Cumming and Zach Braff will be the honorees for the sixth annual SCAD aTVfest. SCADFILM is the leading program for working professionals in film and television, animation, gaming, virtual reality and digital arts, offering unparalleled career opportunities to learn and network. SCAD AnimationFest, SCAD GamingFest, SCAD aTVfest and SCAD ForwardFest are quarterly events that bring professional experiences, intriguing insights, and the best work in each field to SCAD students and the public at large.



Now in its sixth year, SCAD aTVfest is the longest running of the SCADFILM festivals and an international event celebrating the latest in design, creativity and innovation in television and media.



Alan Cumming is an accomplished performer whose seven seasons as Eli Gold on "The Good Wife" earned him Emmy, Screen Actors Guild, Satellite and Critics Circle award nominations. Other television credits include "Sex and the City, Frasier," "The L Word" and host of "Masterpiece Mystery" on PBS.



Born in Scotland, Cumming made his professional acting debut in "Macbeth" at Glasgow's Tron Theater in 1985. His West End debut in "Conquest of the South Pole" earned him his first Olivier Award nomination. Cumming also appeared with the Royal Shakespeare Company and earned further Olivier Award nominations for "La Bête" and "Cabaret." His career-defining "Hamlet" for the English Touring Theatre garnered critical acclaim, a TMA Best Actor award and a Shakespeare Globe nomination.



In 1998, Cumming made his Broadway debut when CABARET opened in New York, winning him a Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and many other awards. His additional Broadway credits include "Design for Living," "The Threepenny Opera" and "Macbeth."



In Hollywood, Cumming has starred in the "X-Men," "Spy Kids," "Flintstones" and "The Smurfs" franchises. Most recently, he appeared in "Battle of the Sexes" and "After Louise." With Jennifer Jason Leigh, he wrote, produced, directed and starred in "The Anniversary Party," earning a National Board of Review Award.



Cumming's live cabaret show debuted in 2015 at the legendary Café Carlyle in New York. He has also written a novel, a memoir and a book of stories and photographs, and recently published a children's book in collaboration with his husband, illustrator Grant Shaffer. For his humanitarian work on LGBT rights and equality, Cumming has been honored by the Human Rights Commission, GLAAD and others. From his homeland, he was honored with both the Great Scot and Icon of Scotland awards and was made an Order of the British EMPIRE in 2009.



Source: atvfest.com

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles