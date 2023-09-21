Tony Nominee Rose Gregorio Passes Away at 97

Reflecting on the life and career of Broadway actress Rose Gregorio.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

Obituaries
Tony Nominee Rose Gregorio Passes Away at 97 Rose Gregorio, a Tony nominee for her performance in The Shadow Box has passed away at the age of 97. 

Gregorio made her television debut in 1961 on Armstrong Circle Theatre in The Fortune Tellers. The following year she made her Off-Broadway debut as the title character in William Snyder's The Days and Nights of BeeBee Fenstermaker. She then next starred in the 1963 play Journey to the Day at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

On Broadway, Gregorio was a standby for Diana Sands in the original 1964-65 production of The Owl and the Pussycat on Broadway, was an understudy in The Investigation in 1966, and was a standby in Cottage D in 1967. Gregorio starred in Jack Gelber's The Cuban Thing at the Henry Miller's Theatre in 1968.

Gregorio's on screen appearances include Who Is Harry Kellerman and Why Is He Saying Those Terrible Things About Me? (1971), Desperate Characters (1971), Mr. Ricco (1975), Eyes of Laura Mars (1978) True Confessions (1981) and more. 

In 1977, Gregorio returned to Broadway in Michael Cristofer's The Shadow Box as Agnes, which earned her a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play. She returned to Broadway in 1983 in A View From the Bridge, and in M. Butterfly in 1988.



