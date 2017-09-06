Tony Nominee Lynn Nottage Featured on Politico's List of 50 Ideas Blowing Up American Politics

Politco recently published its list of 50 Ideas Blowing Up American Politics (and the People Behind Them), and playwright Lynn Nottage was featured for her play Sweat. Sweat focuses on telling the stories of the downtrodden steelworkers in Pennsylvania.

"What happened in the last few years is that white privilege isn't enough to rescue folks from the depths of despair," Nottage says. "I had never really seen white men in that kind of vulnerable position. There's real pain here."

Check out Lynn's segment here and the full list here.

Lynn Nottage is a Pulitzer Prize winning playwright and a screenwriter. Her plays have been produced widely in the United States and throughout the world. Sweat (Pulitzer Prize, Obie Award, Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, Tony Nomination, Drama Desk Nomination, ) moved to Broadway after a sold out run at The Public Theater. It premiered and was commissioned by Oregon Shakespeare Festival American Revolutions History Cycle/Arena Stage, By The Way, Meet Vera Stark (Lilly Award, Drama Desk Nomination), Ruined (Pulitzer Prize, OBIE, Lucille Lortel, New York Drama Critics' Circle, Audelco, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award), Intimate Apparel (American Theatre Critics and New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards for Best Play), Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine (OBIE Award), Crumbs from the Table of Joy, Las Meninas, Mud, River, Stone, Por'knockers and POOF!. In addition, she is working with composer Ricky Ian Gordon on adapting her play Intimate Apparel into an opera (commissioned by The Met/LCT).

Related Articles