Tony Nominee Hailey Kilgore Joins NBC's THE VILLAGE

According to Deadline, Tony nominated actress Hailey Kilgore is set for a recurring role on NBC's THE VILLAGE. The series is a drama that comes from Mike Daniels. Details on Kilgore's role is still yet to be announced.

Hailey Kilgore received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Ti Moune, the role in which she made her Broadway debut at age 18. Born in Humble, Texas, Hailey was adopted at birth and raised by her parents in the small town of Happy Valley, Oregon. Starting at age six, she was involved with a local children's choir. While she has studied classical, jazz, opera, country, and gospel, her love has always been musical theatre. In high school, she competed at the local, state and national level for singing. She won second place in the August Wilson Monologue Competition in Portland, and competed at the National August Wilson Monologue Competition in New York. Regional credits include: Ain't Misbehavin' (Woman, Portland Center Stage), Our Town (Rebecca Gibbs, Portland Center Stage), PWP Perfect Works In Progress (Donald Webster),Romeo and Juliet (Prince, Ensemble), Crumbs From The Table Of Joy (Ermina), The Colored Museum. Hailey was accepted into the Musical Theatre program at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

You can catch Once On This Island on Broadway at the Circle In THE SQUARE Theater through January 6, and on a North American tour during the fall of 2019. The tour of the critically acclaimed production will play Los Angeles, CA (Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre) and additional cities. Those cities, on-sale dates and casting will be announced at a later date. For the most up-to-date news about the upcoming North American tour, please join our mailing list at onceonthisisland.com.

