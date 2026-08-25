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Contest: Enter to Win THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Tickets, Merch, & Dinner

Entries are open now through August 30. Submit your information for a chance to win the ultimate Rocky Horror prize!

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Contest: Enter to Win THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Tickets, Merch, & Dinner

We're giving away a night out you are going to remember for a very long time... Enter now to win a pair of tickets to the hit revival of The Rocky Horror Show at Studio 54, along with two merchandise packs and a $250 gift card to Dolly's in Hell's Kitchen.

Entries are open now through August 30. Submit your information for a chance to win the ultimate Rocky Horror prize below!

SOMETHING ASTOUNDING IS HAPPENING EVERY NIGHT AT STUDIO 54…With its infamous history of decadence and spectacle, the iconic venue now plays host to the new Broadway production of Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ’n’ roll musical The Rocky Horror Show, directed by Tony Award® winner Sam Pinkleton (Oh, Mary).

Featuring iconic showstoppers loved by millions of theatergoers around the world including “Dammit Janet,” “Sweet Transvestite,” and, of course, “Time Warp,” this wildly entertaining musical invites you to give yourself over to absolute pleasure. Whether you're a longtime devotee or experiencing it for the first time, it's a night out you’re going to remember for a very long time.

Buy Tickets to The Rocky Horror Show

More on this show: Video: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Cast Performs 'Time Warp' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA · 5/29/2026


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The Rocky Horror Show Strange Journey Tote The Rocky Horror Show Strange Journey Tote Shop item
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