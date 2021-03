Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins star in this Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald tribute!

Streaming on March 20th & March 27th. The stream will be available from 7:30 pm-midnight Central Time and is presented by The Cabaret Project of St. Louis

The Cabaret Project of St. Louis, is a non-profit 501-C3 organization with a mission to support, develop and sustain the art of cabaret and song performance in St. Louis. We achieve this mission through high-level public performances for the community, impactful arts education programs for teens and adults, along with performance opportunities for adults

