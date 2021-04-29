Tony Danza to Host NYPD COPS VERSUS NEW YORK CITY PAL KIDS

On May 20, 2021 at 7 pm, actor Tony Danza, Police Athletic League Board member and former PAL kid, will host a special event, NYPD COPS VERSUS NEW YORK CITY PAL KIDS in a Virtual Talent Show to be judged by the rest of the "Taxi" cast including Danny DeVito. With appearances by NYPD Officers and PAL's Young Artists, the evening of performance, music and humor will delight and entertain.

Tony Danza created the PAL Teen Acting Program and helped develop PAL's Cops & Kids Chorus. Now more than ever before, Danza's focus is on sending the message that police officers and kids can come together to share their talents and create bonds of understanding and friendship. PAL's Teen Acting Program was designed to increase theatre arts programming among young people who would otherwise never get to experience the arts. PAL's Cops & Kids Chorus, part of the Acting Program, is a group of Police Officers and young people who joyfully interact and sing together at special events throughout New York City.

"I became a PAL kid when I was 12, after an officer from the neighborhood 'strongly suggested' that I give the Police Athletic League a try. PAL provided games, other kids to play with and most importantly, it was a place that I could go to find caring adults who were interested in my future," said Danza. "Through the PAL Teen Acting Program that reaches over 500 kids citywide and PAL Cops & Kids Chrous, young people are receiving top notch voice, dance and improv training, but it is the life lessons we teach that are the most important for their future. We focus on youth development through performance. Because when you teach a kid how to act, you teach a kid how to act, " he continued.

Danza, born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, is perhaps best known for his starring roles on some of television's most cherished and long-running series, including Taxi (1978-1983) and Who's the Boss (1984-1992). He has been one of America's most iconic and beloved performers for over forty years. Tony most recently starred in the Netflix original series, The Good Cop, along with Josh Groban. The series was written by the creator of Monk, and is now streaming world wide on Netflix. Well established as a song and dance man, Tony and his band tour regularly with their hit show, Tony Danza: Standards & Stories. He has also starred on Broadway in The Producers, A View from the Bridge and Honeymoon In Vegas. For more details, please visit: https://tonydanza.com/biography.

New York City's Police Athletic League is the first and finest civilian-run PAL in the country. Founded in 1914, PAL has served the city's young people for over 100 years. PAL provides recreational, educational, cultural and social activities to 20,000 boys and girls annually. It is also the city's largest, independent, nonprofit youth organization. For more information, please visit www.palnyc.org.