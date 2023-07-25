Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+

A new documentary following the unlikely relationship between the late Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga will be coming to Paramount+ in September.

In a new interview with Variety, Bennett's son, Danny Bennett, reveals that the documentary, “The Lady and the Legend,” is currently being finished and it follows their 10 year relationship, concluding with their 2021 performance at Radio City Music Hall.

"What you see in this documentary is not what you saw on the special. You’re seeing backstage, where people are like, 'He has no idea where he is.' And Gaga, rightfully, was like, 'Is this the right thing to do?' But I just knew that when he hit that stage, it was going to all come back,' Bennett shared.

Bennett and Gaga first met in 2013, a time that Bennett says she was "not feeling great about things," following her controversial "ARTPOP" album and splitting up with her former manager.

"You watch Tony nurturing her, and telling her to move straight ahead and believe in herself. And then all of a sudden at the end, she is supporting him. It’s full circle and it’s beautiful. I’m very excited for people to see this because you really gain understanding of these two great artists and their passion for music," Bennett continued.

The One Last Time special, which was Tony Bennett’s historic last concert appearance before announcing his retirement, was filmed at two sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall in August 2021 to celebrate Bennett’s 95th birthday, the live concert brings together the two incredible entertainers, honoring their shared love of the Great American Songbook.

Their second and final album together, Love For Sale, showcased the Cole Porter songbook and was released in 2021. This album was the final studio recording of Bennett’s career, and was the culmination of their 10-year recording history. Their Grammy-winning first album, "Cheek to Cheek," was released in 2014.

In its first week of release, Love For Sale hit #1 on Billboard’s Jazz Album charts, Amazon and iTunes, and was the highest streamed jazz album globally on Apple Music. Love For Sale also debuted at #8 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

Tony Bennett passed away on July 21 at the age of 96. With millions of records sold world-wide and platinum and gold albums to his credit, Bennett received nineteen Grammy Awards, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Watch Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett perform at Radio City Musical Hall in 2021 here:

Photo: Kelsey Bennett