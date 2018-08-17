Tony Award-Winning La MaMa ETC to Be Featured on PBS Theater Talk

La MaMa, the newly-minted recipient of the 2018 Regional Theatre Tony Award, now in its 57th season, will be featured on this week's THEATER TALK, as producer/co-host Susan Haskins-Doloff pays a visit to the La MaMa Archive.

Mia Yoo, Artistic Director of the Tony Award-winning theater, and Archive Director, Ozzie Rodriguez, give a tour of the museum-like collection of memorabilia and discuss this important and beloved non-profit cultural institution's 57-year history.



The segment is part of the new episode "THEATER TALK Bonus Tracks," which premieres this weekend on PBS/Thirteen. Show times below.

Saturday, August 18 at 1:00 AM and

Sunday, August 19 at 11:30 AM



Repeats on WLIW/21:

Monday, August 20 at 5:30 PM

La MaMa is dedicated to the artist and all aspects of the theatre. La MaMa's vision of nurturing new artists and new work remains as strong today as it was when Ellen Stewart first opened the doors in 1961. La MaMa has presented more than 5,000 productions by 150,000 artists of all nations, cultures, races and identities. Cultural pluralism and ethnic diversity are inherent in the work created on our stages. Here, artists find a supportive environment for artistic exploration, and audiences are part of the development of an artist's work over time.

A recipient of the 2018 Regional Theater Tony Award, and more than 30 Obie Awards and dozens of Drama Desk, Bessie, and Villager Awards, La MaMa has been a creative home for thousands of artists, many of whom have made lasting contributions to the arts, including Blue Man Group, Ping Chong, André DeShields, Adrienne Kennedy, Harvey Fierstein, Diane Lane, Warren Leight, Michael Mayer, Tadeusz Kantor, Bette Midler, Meredith Monk, Peter Brook, David and Amy Sedaris, Julie Taymor, Kazuo Ohno, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.







