VIDEO: Watch Tony Award Winner RenÃ©e Elise Goldsberry Sing the Theme Song For MUPPET BABIES!

Tony Award-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Broadway's "Hamilton") will perform the theme song for Disney Junior's highly-anticipated animated series "Muppet Babies," premiering this March on Disney Channel. The iconic theme song has been reimagined for a whole new generation of young viewers by the acclaimed songwriting team of Kay Hanley, Michelle Lewis and Dan Petty ("Doc McStuffins"). It will be released by Walt Disney Records on Friday, February 23.

Based on the original Emmy® Award-winning series, the all-new CG-animated "Muppet Babies" chronicles the hilarious playroom antics of the young Kermit the Frog, Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Animal and brand-new Muppet Baby, Summer Penguin.

In addition to portraying Angelica Schuyler in the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton," Goldsberry also starred on Broadway in "The Color Purple," "Rent" and "The Lion King." She currently stars, as REBEL leader Quellcrist Falconer, in the Netflix sci-fi series "Altered Carbon."

"Muppet Babies" is co-production between Disney Junior, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media's Publishing and Digital Media group (DCPI), and THE MUPPETS Studio. Tom Warburton (Disney's "The 7D") is executive producer, Matt Danner (Disney's "Gravity Falls") is supervising director, and Emmy Award-winner Eric Shaw ("SpongeBob SquarePants") is story editor and co-producer. Andy Bean ("Puppy Dog Pals") serves as the series' songwriter/composer and Keith Horn (Disney's "The 7D") is co-composer.

