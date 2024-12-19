Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara To Appear At APAP|NYC 2025 In January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Association of Performing Arts Professionals has announced that Kelli O’Hara will perform and speak at the APAP|NYC 2025 conference on Tuesday, January 14.

The Tony Award-winning, Emmy, SAG, and Grammy-nominated actress will headline the conference’s closing plenary from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the New York Hilton Midtown. APAP|NYC is the world's premier gathering of the performing arts presenting, booking, and touring industry and the annual members conference of the APAP organization.

APAP|NYC has featured speeches and performances from the Broadway creative community since its inception in 1957. In recent years, the list includes (alphabetically) Kristin Chenoweth, Mandy Gonzalez, Brian Stokes Mitchell, John Cameron Mitchell, Taylor Mac, Rita Moreno, Susan-Lori Parks, and Fiona Shaw. One of the conference’s most memorable plenary sessions featured Lin-Manuel Miranda telling APAP members about his then-forthcoming musical, Hamilton.

More than 3000 industry professionals will attend the conference at the New York Hilton Midtown—and performing arts showcases throughout New York City.

APAP is the leading national service organization for performing arts presenting, booking, and touring. Producing the world’s leading conference for this industry and supporting professionals in the field year-round, APAP ensures a thriving performing arts industry focused on commerce, as well as community and creation.

APAP|NYC 2025 is The Catalyst Behind the World’s Largest Performing Arts Convergence:

APAP is the catalyst behind JanArtsNYC, now the world’s largest convergence of performing arts industry gatherings and performance festivals. This astonishing array of independently run performing arts festivals, readings, and showcases celebrates the newest work in theater, dance, opera, music, and performance. JanArtsNYC is a partnership led by APAP and the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.

More than 45,000 people from around the world take part in JanArtsNYC events, whether they’re performers, performing arts professionals, or audience members.(globalFEST at Lincoln Center and Under the Radar are two examples of high-profile January festivals that were incubated via the annual APAP|NYC conference.)

About the Association of Performing Arts Professionals (APAP)

APAP, the Association of Performing Arts Professionals is the national service, advocacy and membership organization dedicated to developing and supporting a robust, performing arts presenting, booking, and touring field and the professionals who work within it. Our 1,700 national and international members represent leading performing arts centers, artist agencies, managers, touring companies, and performing artists. APAP is the producer of the annual APAP|NYC conference (apapnyc.org)—the world’s leading gathering and marketplace for the performing arts—and is an industry leader, providing year-round resources, programming, and services.

APAP|NYC is a founding partner of JanArtsNYC, the annual convergence of world-class public festivals and innovative industry gatherings taking place throughout the month of January at various NYC venues, supported by the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment.