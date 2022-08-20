Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tony Award Winner Actress Ali Stroker & Stacy Davidowitz Will Sign A CHANCE TO FLY At The Drama Bookshop

Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP in advance.

Aug. 20, 2022  

The Drama Book Shop will be hosting an in-person reading and signing from A Chance to Fly by Tony award-winning actress Ali Stroker and Stacy Davidowitz on September 12th at 5:30pm.

A Chance To Fly is a heartfelt middle-grade novel about a theater-loving girl who uses a wheelchair for mobility and her quest to defy expectations-and gravity.

Thirteen-year-old Nat Beacon loves a lot of things: her dog Warbucks, her best friend Chloe, and competing on her wheelchair racing team, the Zoomers, to name a few. But there's one thing she's absolutely OBSESSED with: MUSICALS!

From Hamilton to Les Mis, there's not a cast album she hasn't memorized and belted along to. She's never actually been in a musical though, or even seen an actor who uses a wheelchair for mobility on stage. Would someone like Nat ever get cast?

But when Nat's family moves from California to New Jersey, Nat stumbles upon auditions for a kids' production of Wicked, one of her favorite musicals ever! And she gets into the ensemble! The other cast members are super cool and inclusive (well, most of them)- especially Malik, the male lead and cutest boy Nat's ever seen. But when things go awry a week before opening night, will Nat be able to cast her fears and insecurities aside and "Defy Gravity" in every sense of the song title?

The Drama Book Shop, located at 266 W 39th Street, is a community space for everyone enthused by the Arts-students, fans, theatre professionals, and award-winning artists alike. Since 1917, the Drama Book Shop has been a mainstay of New York's theatre scene, and with the support of the thousands of patrons that have passed through the shop's doors, will continue to be for the next 100 years to come.

Masks are highly recommended inside of the Drama Book Shop. The signing includes A Chance to Fly book only. No merchandise, photos or other souvenirs will be allowed to be signed. Books can be purchased at the event.

RSVP REQUIRED. For Tickets please email RSVP@dramabookshop.com.



