Tony Award-Nominee Ato Blankson-Wood To Perform In Staged Reading Of The THE LARAMIE PROJECT

The evening commemorates the 25th anniversary of Matthew Shepard's passing and the founding of The Trevor Project.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 2 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 3 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024 Photo 4 WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024

Tony Award-nominee Ato Blankson-Wood (Hamlet, Slave Play ) is set to perform in a one-night-only benefit staged reading of Moises Kaufman and the members of Tectonic Theatre Project's The Laramie Project, directed by Dustin Wills (Wolf Play, Wet Brain ).

The event, which will raise funds to support the work of The Trevor Project, will take place on Monday, October 16th at 7:00 PM at Peter Norton Symphony Space, and is being produced by District Productions.

Based on hundreds of interviews with residents of Laramie, Wyoming and the surrounding area, The Laramie Project explores the viewpoints, emotions, and mindsets of that community in the aftermath of an act of hate. Through these glimpses into their hearts and minds, we are given both a view of the depths of evil, and the glimmers of a world filled with hope, compassion, and love.

The Trevor Project is the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning) young people. The nonprofit operates several programs to help prevent and respond to the public health crisis of LGBTQ youth suicide, including 24/7 free crisis services, research, advocacy, education, and peer support.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

For tickets and more information, visit Click Here

Ato Blankson-Wood most recently played the title role of Hamlet in The Public's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Hamlet. He previously starred on Broadway in Jeremy O Harris' critically acclaimed Slave Play, for which he was nominated for a 2021 Tony Award. He also earned nominations for the Drama League Awards and the inaugural Antonyo Awards for playing "Gary," a role he originated for the New York Theatre Workshop production, where his performance earned him a Lortel nomination. Blankson-Wood followed this by starring opposite Bill Camp and Elizabeth Marvel in Long Day's Journey Into Night for Audible, which reunited him with Slave Play director Robert O'Hara, and led the Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Public Works' As You Like It. Blankson-Wood had his breakout performance in The Total Bent (Drama League and Lucille Lortel Award nomination), which explored the life of a Black musical prodigy in a nation on the verge of social upheaval. Blankson-Wood has also been seen on Broadway in Hair and Lysistrata Jones, as well as in The Rolling Stone for Lincoln Center (Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance nomination). Films include Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit, Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman, Worth opposite Michael Keaton and Peter Hedges' The Same Same Storm. TV includes "The Good Fight," "She's Gotta Have It," Ava DuVernay's When They See Us," and Ryan Murphy's "Dahmer."




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Join Melissa Etheridge for DINNER WITH ME Event Photo
Join Melissa Etheridge for DINNER WITH ME Event

Join rockstar Melissa Etheridge for 'DINNER WITH ME' on Broadway, a one-night-only event in support of the Etheridge Foundation. Don't miss this night of creativity, community, and music.

2
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW Launches Rush Ticket Policies Photo
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW Launches Rush Ticket Policies

Melissa Etheridge: My Window will launch rush ticket policies for Etheridge’s ten-week Broadway residency at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to Offer $39 Digital Lottery Tickets Photo
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to Offer $39 Digital Lottery Tickets

A limited number of $39 tickets will be available for performances of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG via digital lottery. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA

The Lincoln Center Theater production of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA began rehearsals on Wednesday, September 13. THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA is a new musical by Michael John LaChiusa, directed and co-choregraphed by Graciela Daniele. Check out photos from rehearsals!

More Hot Stories For You

Join Melissa Etheridge for DINNER WITH ME Event in Support of the Etheridge FoundationJoin Melissa Etheridge for DINNER WITH ME Event in Support of the Etheridge Foundation
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW Launches Broadway Rush Ticket PoliciesMELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW Launches Broadway Rush Ticket Policies
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIAPhotos: Inside Rehearsals for THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to Offer $39 Digital Lottery TicketsMERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to Offer $39 Digital Lottery Tickets

Videos

Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical Video
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design Video
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design
Watch Betty Who Sing with Crowd After HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing with Crowd After HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
THE COTTAGE

Recommended For You