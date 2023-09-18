Tony Award-Nominee Ato Blankson-Wood To Perform In Staged Reading Of The THE LARAMIE PROJECT

Tony Award-nominee Ato Blankson-Wood (Hamlet, Slave Play ) is set to perform in a one-night-only benefit staged reading of Moises Kaufman and the members of Tectonic Theatre Project's The Laramie Project, directed by Dustin Wills (Wolf Play, Wet Brain ).

The event, which will raise funds to support the work of The Trevor Project, will take place on Monday, October 16th at 7:00 PM at Peter Norton Symphony Space, and is being produced by District Productions.

Based on hundreds of interviews with residents of Laramie, Wyoming and the surrounding area, The Laramie Project explores the viewpoints, emotions, and mindsets of that community in the aftermath of an act of hate. Through these glimpses into their hearts and minds, we are given both a view of the depths of evil, and the glimmers of a world filled with hope, compassion, and love.

The Trevor Project is the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning) young people. The nonprofit operates several programs to help prevent and respond to the public health crisis of LGBTQ youth suicide, including 24/7 free crisis services, research, advocacy, education, and peer support.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Ato Blankson-Wood most recently played the title role of Hamlet in The Public's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Hamlet. He previously starred on Broadway in Jeremy O Harris' critically acclaimed Slave Play, for which he was nominated for a 2021 Tony Award. He also earned nominations for the Drama League Awards and the inaugural Antonyo Awards for playing "Gary," a role he originated for the New York Theatre Workshop production, where his performance earned him a Lortel nomination. Blankson-Wood followed this by starring opposite Bill Camp and Elizabeth Marvel in Long Day's Journey Into Night for Audible, which reunited him with Slave Play director Robert O'Hara, and led the Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Public Works' As You Like It. Blankson-Wood had his breakout performance in The Total Bent (Drama League and Lucille Lortel Award nomination), which explored the life of a Black musical prodigy in a nation on the verge of social upheaval. Blankson-Wood has also been seen on Broadway in Hair and Lysistrata Jones, as well as in The Rolling Stone for Lincoln Center (Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance nomination). Films include Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit, Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman, Worth opposite Michael Keaton and Peter Hedges' The Same Same Storm. TV includes "The Good Fight," "She's Gotta Have It," Ava DuVernay's When They See Us," and Ryan Murphy's "Dahmer."