Tony- Nominated Composer Joe Iconis To Perform At Adelphi University

Broadway composer Joe Iconis, whose works include "Be More Chill," will bring an electric mixture of songs from musicals and stand-alone songs to Adelphi University's Performing Arts Center (PAC) on Sunday, April 11. The virtual concert is part of the University's Live from Adelphi Concert Series.

When Iconis, who grew up in Garden City, New York, isn't writing, he's playing concerts with his beloved family of collaborators. An Iconis and Family concert is a unique theatrical experience - part rock gig, part classic show-tune singalong, part immersive theatrical event.

In addition to Iconis, performers will include Broadway and Off-Broadway stars Badia Farha of "School of Rock" and "Bounty Hunter," Lorinda Lisitza of "Berlin to Broadway" and "The Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza," Lauren Marcus of "Be More Chill" and "The Jonathan Larson Project," Will Roland of "Dear Evan Hansen" and "Be More Chill" and Jason SweetTooth Williams of "Be More Chill" and "The Black Suits."

The live concert will take place at 5 p.m. Eastern. The recording will then be available until Wednesday at midnight for those unable to watch live Tickets are $20. Registration and more information is available at bit.ly/3uebX7H.

Joe Iconis is a musical theater writer and performer. He has been nominated for a Tony Award, two Drama Desk Awards and a Lucille Lortel Award. He is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, Jonathan Larson Award and Richard Rodgers Award. Iconis's musical "Be More Chill,'' with Joe Tracz, played Broadway's Lyceum Theatre, following a sold-out Off-Broadway run at The Pershing Square Signature Center and a world premiere at Two River Theatre. His music appeared on Season 2 of NBC's "Smash," with his song "Broadway, Here I Come!" Iconis has been hailed by The New York Times as a new entry in The Great American Songbook.

Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. The PAC continues to bring events and productions to audiences online during these times of limited in-person gatherings. See more about other upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings and ticketing at pac.adelphi.edu.